Venu Holding Corporation and ASP Isotopes Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American:VENU) and ASP Isotopes (Nasdaq:ASPI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, February 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

VENU: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/venu_access

ASPI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access

In an exclusive interview, J.W. Roth, visionary Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV following his recent NYSE Opening Bell Ringing ceremony to discuss the company's disruptive approach to live entertainment. VENU is redefining the industry by integrating luxury hospitality, unique real estate development, and public-private partnerships to create high-margin, experience-driven venues. With an expanding portfolio of 11 new venues-including large-scale outdoor amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas-VENU is poised to add $2 billion in real estate assets over the next 18-24 months. The company has secured strategic partnerships with industry leaders like AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman while leveraging innovative funding models, such as its Fire Pit Suite sales, to mitigate development risks and avoid debt burden. With projected 2025 Fire Pit Suite sales of $200 million and a path to profitability, VENU represents a unique investment opportunity in the fast-growing live entertainment sector.

Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide insights into the company's pioneering role in isotope production. ASP Isotopes is at the forefront of nuclear medicine, quantum computing, and green energy solutions, leveraging its proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) to produce highly enriched isotopes with unmatched efficiency and sustainability. The company has secured game-changing agreements, including a strategic partnership with TerraPower, a Bill Gates-founded nuclear company, to develop a next-generation HALEU production facility. ASP Isotopes is also ramping up production of Ytterbium-176, a critical component for Lutetium-177 cancer therapies, and expanding into Silicon-28 for semiconductor applications. With a robust financial position, cutting-edge technology, and increasing demand for stable isotope supply, ASP Isotopes is positioned as a critical supplier in high-growth industries.

VENU and ASPI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU's campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU's upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU's vision of redefining the live entertainment experience.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire