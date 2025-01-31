WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Friday announced that it has acquired SmartCover from XPV Water Partners for $185 million, strengthening its position in real-time water infrastructure monitoring.The deal, funded with available cash, enhances Badger Meter's BlueEdge suite by adding sewer line and lift station monitoring capabilities.With this acquisition, Badger Meter gains a foothold in the growing stormwater management sector, which is in its early adoption phase in North America.BMI is currently trading premarket at $208.58 up 0.03 percent or $0.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX