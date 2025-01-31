BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Macedonia's industrial production declined further at the end of the year, data from the state statistical office showed on Friday.Industrial output fell 1.4 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 3.5 percent decrease a month ago.Among sectors, mining and quarrying production contracted the most by 10.0 percent from last year, and manufacturing output slid by 1.1 percent. On the other hand, the utility segment showed an expansion of 5.7 percent.Among the main industrial groupings, capital goods production was 20.1 percent lower, while energy output was 2.4 percent higher.During the year 2024, industrial production was 3.6 percent lower compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX