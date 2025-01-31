Trelleborg AB: Acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's aerospace offering

Trelleborg Group, through its Trelleborg Sealing Solutions business area, has signed an agreement to acquire the US company Aero-Plastics Inc. The company specializes in attractive, high-performance plastics and interior segments for the aerospace industry.

Aero-Plastics was founded 80 years ago and is based in Renton, Washington, USA. The company offers expertise in precision injection molding, thermoforming, and machining of high-performance polymer materials. The company delivers complete solutions that simplify customer supply chains through value-added services such as assembly, engraving, and specialized painted coatings. Sales in 2024 amounted to approximately SEK 150 million.

"Through acquiring Aero-Plastics, we are further expanding our total offering and product portfolio for the aerospace industry. At the same time, we are strengthening our position in thermoplastics and the interiors segment, which is expected to generate favorable sales synergies. We also add more capacity, knowledge, and a business built on strong, long-term customer relationships", says Jürgen Bosch, President of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

The global aerospace industry is in a growth phase that is expected to continue for many years. In addition to investments in Trelleborg's operations, the acquisition of Magee Plastics, a company focused on thermoplastic solutions for the aerospace industry, was finalized in December 2024. A new state-of-the-art facility in Morocco dedicated to producing sealing solutions for the aerospace industry will also be inaugurated at the end of 2025.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2025.

Contacts

Media: Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren, +46 (0)410 67015, +46 (0)733 747015, tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. In 2024, The Trelleborg Group had annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com