Intervacc AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Intervacc

Intervacc AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on Friday 31 January 2025, whereby it was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Articles of Association and to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue.

Today, the EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 19 December 2024 to, through a new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders, increase the company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 53,015,384.80 through a new share issue of a maximum of 265,076,924 shares. Each shareholder has preferential rights to subscribe for shares in proportion to the number of shares previously held by the shareholder, whereby each existing share entitles to one subscription right and two subscription rights entitle to subscription for seven shares. The subscription price per share is SEK 0.85, which means that the company will receive approximately SEK 225 million if the rights issue is fully subscribed.

The record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to subscribe for shares with preferential rights shall be 5 February 2025. Subscription for shares shall be made during the period from 7 February 2025 up to and including 21 February 2025.

To enable the rights issue, the EGM also resolved, in accordance with the proposal presented by the Board of Directors, to amend the Articles of Association regarding the limits of the share capital to not less than SEK 32,000,000 and not more than SEK 128,000,000 and the number of shares to not less than 160,000,000 and not more than 640,000,000.

January 31, 2025, 15.45 CET

About Intervacc

Intervacc AB is a Swedish company within animal health developing vaccines for animals. The Company develops and sells vaccines against animal diseases based on the proprietary technology platform with fused recombinant proteins. The Intervacc share is on listed the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

