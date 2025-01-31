First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., Reports the Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Results

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.1 million and $4.5 million for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to net income of $5.8 million and $13.8 million for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Basic earnings per common share were $0.06 and $0.21 for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to $0.25 and $0.58 for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "Despite the challenging economic environment for financial institutions for the majority of 2024, the Company successfully engaged in several initiatives that provided enhanced shareholder value and positive quantitative metrics. Regarding the on-going Stock Repurchase Plan, through year-end 2024, the Company has repurchased over 3.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $6.37 per common share which is slightly over $2.00 per share less than our book value at December 31, 2024. Since shares repurchased at a discount to book value are accretive to book value, additional shareholder value has been created through this initiative. Additionally, diligent efforts by our credit team have reduced non-accrual loan balances year-over-year resulting in improving asset quality metrics. Lastly, the deposit portfolio was restructured in 2024 to place less reliance on volatile time deposit funding and more reliance on core deposit relationships. These efforts have been aided by the Federal Reserve easing short-term interest rates by one-hundred basis points in the second half of 2024 coupled with our strategic acquisition of several key business development officers. We remain confident in our ability to prudently grow our core business in the markets we serve while striving for the successful enhancement of franchise and shareholder value."

Continuing, Mr. Mindiak remarked that, "We have completed the first 50% of the second 10% Stock Repurchase Plan and have immediately begun the process of implementing the second 50% of that plan. This effort continues to provide enhanced value to our shareholder base which remains a driving force in our commitment to enhance value while prudently managing risk."

Financial Highlights

Total interest income increased by $708,000 or 3.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $6.6 million or 9.1% for the year 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.

Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 15.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased $13.1 million or 40.0% for the year 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 as a result of both the cost of and the growth in interest-bearing liabilities.

Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by thirty basis points to 4.08% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.78% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased by eighty-four points to 4.10% at year-end 2024 as compared to 3.25% at year-end 2023.

Net interest margin decreased by thirty-one basis points to 2.20% for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 2.51% for the fourth quarter of 2023. and decreased fifty-nine basis points to 2.33% at year-end 2024 as compared to 2.92% at year-end 2023.

Total assets increased by $115.0 million or 8.0% to $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased by $77.1 million or 7.0% to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average total assets was 0.31% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average shareholders' equity was 2.55% at December 31, 2024 compared to 7.51% at December 31, 2023.

The book value per common share was $8.39 at December 31, 2024 compared to $8.06 at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $115.0 million or 8.0% to $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.44 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents and total investment securities during the year ended December 31, 2024.



Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $72.9 million or 118.1% to $134.6 million at December 31, 2024 from $61.7 million at December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to increases in total deposits and wholesale borrowings.



Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses decreased by $12.5 million or 1.0% to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2023. Construction loans, Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and residential mortgage loans decreased $16.1 million, $6.2 million and $2.6 million, respectively, primarily due to payoffs and maturities of such loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $7.6 million increase in commercial loans and a $5.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans. The allowance for credit losses increased by $286,000 to $14.8 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million or 1.16% of gross loans at December 31, 2023.

Total investment securities increased by $43.1 million or 62.5% to $112.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $69.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $60.8 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $6.4 million in sales of available-for-sale investment securities, $1.1 million in maturities and $10.3 million in total paydowns. The Company liquidated $6.4 million in available-for-sale investment securities in an effort to purchase higher yielding held-to-maturity investment securities. As a result of this sale, the Company recorded a loss of $237,000 from the sale of available-for-sale investment securities. The Company's decision to restructure its investment portfolio into higher yielding securities resulted in an increase of approximately 2.5% in average yield and an earn-back period of approximately two years for the loss recorded on the sale of investment securities.



Total deposits increased $77.1 million or 7.0% to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.10 billion at December 31, 2023. Within the components of total deposits, brokered deposits increased $93.0 million, money market deposits increased $60.7 million, savings deposits increased $5.3 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $3.2 million, partially offset by decreases of $82.7 million in time deposits and $2.4 million in NOW and interest checking account deposits.



Stockholders' equity decreased by $11.7 million or 6.4% to $172.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $184.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to $15.1 million in repurchases of common stock, offset by increases of $2.7 million in retained earnings and an increase of $616,000 in additional paid-in-capital. During 2024, the Company repurchased 2.4 million shares for approximately $15.1 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.20 per share. As a result of the repurchase of these shares at a discount to the book value, the Company's book value increased by $0.33 per share or 4.1% to $8.39 per share at December 31, 2024, from $8.06 per share at December 31, 2023.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income decreased by $815,000 or 9.3% to $8.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $8.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in funding costs and an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.



Total interest income increased by $708,000 or 3.7% to $19.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $19.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Interest income on loans, including fees, decreased $189,000 or 1.1% to $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from a decline in the average balance of loans receivable of $11.4 million or 0.9% to $1.25 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.26 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased $491,000 or 82.1% to $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $598,000 for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks of $48.4 million or 98.5% to $97.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $49.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on investment securities increased $345,000 or 61.6% to $905,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $560,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average yield on investment securities increased by 100 basis points to 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 3.16% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock, primarily composed of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, increased by $61,000 or 41.5% to $208,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $147,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase of $3.1 million in average balance of restricted stock outstanding year over year.



Total interest expense increased by $1.5 million or 15.0% to $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $10.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $71.8 million or 6.7%, to $1.14 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.07 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and a thirty basis points increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $65.5 million increase in average wholesale borrowings and a $6.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities resulted primarily from the continued higher interest rate environment through most of the year 2024. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.



During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a net benefit of $55,000 for credit losses as compared to a net $5.7 million benefit for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors for the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $91,000 on corporate securities held-to-maturity, which was offset by a $146,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and unfunded commitments. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities was appropriate at December 31, 2024 and 2023.



Net interest margin decreased by thirty-one basis points to 2.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.78% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities to $1.14 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.07 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was partially offset by an increase in average balance of interest earning assets of $56.2 million or 4.1% to $1.44 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.39 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Non-interest income decreased by $171,000 or 29.3% to $412,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $583,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in total non-interest income resulted primarily from a decrease in other income of $198,000 as a result of a non-recurring loss on sale of available-for-sale investment securities of $237,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding this non-recurring loss, other income would have increased $40,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Income on bank owned life insurance increased $21,000 or 9.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of an increase in interest yield.



Non-interest expense increased by $35,000 or 0.5% to $7.11 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $7.08 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $122,000 or 2.9% to $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from an annual increase in health benefit costs and an increase in employee incentive expense year over year. Advertising and marketing expense decreased by $135,000 or 210.9% as a result of reduction in marketing consultant services. Professional fees decreased by $146,000 or 33.6% to $289,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $435,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a reduction in legal services related to the formation of the holding company and a reduction in audit fees compared to the same period in the prior year period. Data processing costs increased by $120,000 or 30.1% to $519,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $399,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as a result of annual fee increase, and additional cost related to new products and services. Other operating expenses increased by $134,000 or 18.9% to $844,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $710,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of a $120,000 increase in loan related expenses, most of it related to the purchase of forced-place insurance policy. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management will continue to manage its operating expenses prudently in an effort to enhance shareholder value.



The income tax provision decreased by $2.0 million or 92.2% to $167,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This decrease in the income tax provision resulted primarily from a decrease in the pre-tax income year over year. In addition, the effective tax yield declined year over year as a result of a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Full Year of Operations

Net interest income decreased by $6.5 million or 16.4% to $32.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $39.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in funding costs and an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets year over year.



Total interest income increased by $6.6 million or 9.1% to $78.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $72.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $4.2 million or 6.2% to $71.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $67.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $34.3 million or 2.8% to $1.25 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.22 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023 and an increase of eighteen basis points in the average yield on loans to 5.70% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 5.52% for the same period in the prior year. In addition, the increase in interest income on loans includes the recovery of approximately $200,000 in pre-payment penalties. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased $1.3 million or 56.3% to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase resulted from a higher average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of 4.78% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 4.58% for the same period in the prior year, and an increase of $24.6 million in average balances of interest-bearing deposits with banks year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased $827,000 or 38.0% to $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. Average yield on investment securities increased by ninety-three basis points to 3.81% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.88% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on restricted stock, primarily composed of FHLB stock, increased by $304,000 or 68.8% to $746,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $442,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of a higher average yield on restricted stock of 8.58% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 7.19% for the same period in the prior year, and an increase of $2.6 million in average restricted stock balance year over year.



Total interest expense increased by $13.1 million or 40.0% to $45.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $32.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of a eighty-five basis points increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.10% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.25% for the year ended December 31, 2023 and an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $108.9 million or 10.8%, to $1.12 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1.01 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $54.4 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $54.5 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities resulted primarily from the continued higher interest rate environment. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was used to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.



During the year 2024 the Company recorded a net $308,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a net benefit of $4.7 million for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the year 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and corporate securities held-to-maturity totaling $465,000, which was offset by a $157,000 reversal of credit losses for unfunded commitments. Unfunded commitment balances declined by $57.0 million during the year 2024 compared to the year-end 2023, which resulted in recording a reversal in provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities was appropriate at December 31, 2024 and 2023.



Net interest margin decreased by fifty-nine basis points to 2.33% for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.92% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily attributable to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 4.10% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.25% for the year ended December 31, 2023 and increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $108.9 million or 10.8% to $1.12 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1.01 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $65.8 million or 4.9% to $1.41 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.35 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as an increase of twenty-two basis points in the yield of average interest earning assets to 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 5.35% for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Non-interest income decreased by $440,000 or 17.5% to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in total non-interest income resulted primarily from a decrease in BOLI income of $292,000 or 23.4% to $954,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in BOLI income resulted from a one-time benefit received on the Bank's investment in BOLI in 2023. Services charges and fees increased $137,000 or 16.8% to $953,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $816,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, as a result of an increase in deposit accounts service charges. Other income decreased $285,000 during the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of a non-recurring loss on sale of available-for-sale investment securities of $237,000 and a reduction of $95,000 in rental income, offset by a $46,000 gain recorded on sale of assets. Excluding this non-recurring loss, other income would have decreased $47,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year.



Non-interest expense increased by $885,000 or 3.1% to $29.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $28.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $690,000 or 4.0% to $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $17.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from an annual increase in health benefit costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $272,000 or 6.8% to $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to a decrease in other real estate owned expenses ("OREO"), and equipment service contract costs. Advertising and marketing expenses decreased $135,000 or 38.6% to $215,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $350,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to a reduction in marketing consulting services. Professional fees decreased by $369,000 or 17.7% to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of reduction in legal services related to the formation of the Holding Company and audit fees. Data processing costs increased by $380,000 or 36.1% to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of annual fee increase and additional cost related to new products and services. Other expenses increased by $616,000 or 22.1% to $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses which increased $57,000, dues and subscriptions which increased $142,000, sponsorships which increased $59,000, digital banking expenses, training and education which increased $56,000, software maintenance and depreciation which increased $93,000, miscellaneous expenses which increased $70,000, and small variances in other components of other operating expenses. There was no loss on sale of OREO for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a loss on sale of OREO of $59,000 recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023.



The income tax provision decreased by $3.6 million or 76.9% to $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the income tax provision resulted primarily from a decrease in earnings before income taxes of $12.8 million or 69.6%, to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $18.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 19.2% as compared to 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. In addition, the effective tax yield declined year over year as a result of a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $286,000 or 2.0% to $14.8 million or 1.19% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 as compared to $14.5 million or 1.16% of gross loans at December 31, 2023. During the year 2024, the Company added a $292,000 provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net charge-offs of $7,000. Changes in the allowance for credit losses are calculated and adjusted quarterly and accordingly, relative to loan growth and quantitatively measured asset quality metrics.



The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $16.6 million or 1.34% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 as compared to $18.4 million or 1.47% of gross loans at December 31, 2023. Non-accrual loans decreased by $1.8 million or 9.8% from December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 88.7% of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2024, compared to 78.8%, at December 31, 2023.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.



In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank's investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of two financial institutions); inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank's products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 1,790 $ 1,745 $ 45 2.6 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 132,853 59,979 72,874 121.5 % Total cash and cash equivalents 134,643 61,724 72,919 118.1 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 300 9,537 (9,237 ) -96.9 % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 112,108 59,551 52,557 88.3 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (199 ) (26 ) (173 ) 670.2 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 111,909 59,525 52,384 88.0 % Total investment securities 112,209 69,062 43,147 62.5 % Restricted stock 9,348 7,169 2,179 30.4 % Loans receivable 1,239,031 1,251,227 (12,196 ) -1.0 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (14,756 ) (14,470 ) (286 ) 2.0 % Net loans receivable 1,224,275 1,236,757 (12,482 ) -1.0 % Premises and equipment, net 17,059 15,861 1,198 7.6 % Right-of-use asset 16,085 9,498 6,587 69.4 % Accrued interest receivable 5,829 5,632 197 3.5 % Bank owned life insurance 26,711 25,757 954 3.7 % Deferred tax asset, net 3,076 2,947 129 4.4 % Other assets 1,890 1,692 198 11.7 % Total assets $ 1,551,125 $ 1,436,099 $ 115,026 8.0 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 157,684 $ 154,503 $ 3,181 2.1 % Interest-bearing 1,017,254 943,295 73,959 7.8 % Total Deposits 1,174,938 1,097,798 77,140 7.0 % Borrowings 175,000 130,000 45,000 34.6 % Accrued interest payable 1,914 2,008 (94 ) -4.7 % Lease liability 16,773 10,161 6,612 65.1 % Other liabilities 10,231 12,136 (1,905 ) -15.7 % Total liabilities 1,378,856 1,252,102 126,754 10.1 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 89,557 88,941 616 0.7 % Retained earnings 104,965 102,219 2,746 2.7 % Treasury stock (22,253 ) (6,964 ) (15,289 ) 219.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (200 ) 200 -100.0 % Total stockholders' equity 172,269 183,996 (11,727 ) -6.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,551,125 $ 1,436,099 $ 115,026 8.0 % Shares issued 23,995,390 23,856,990 Shares outstanding 20,536,214 22,830,559 Treasury shares 3,459,176 1,026,431

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 17,470 $ 17,659 $ (189 ) -1.1 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 43 81 (38 ) -46.9 % Held-to-maturity 862 479 383 80.0 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 1,089 598 491 82.1 % Restricted stock dividends 208 147 61 41.5 % Total interest and dividend income 19,672 18,964 708 3.7 % Interest expense: Deposits 9,520 8,765 755 8.6 % Borrowings 2,186 1,418 768 54.2 % Total interest expense 11,706 10,183 1,523 15.0 % Net interest income 7,966 8,781 (815 ) -9.3 % Benefit for credit losses (132 ) (4,981 ) 4,849 -97.3 % Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses (14 ) (715 ) 701 -98.0 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses - HTM securities 91 (2 ) 93 -4650.0 % Total benefit for credit losses (55 ) (5,698 ) 5,643 -99.0 % Net interest income after provision (benefit) for

credit losses 8,021 14,479 (6,458 ) -44.6 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 280 274 6 2.2 % Bank owned life insurance income 243 222 21 9.5 % Other income (111 ) 87 (198 ) -227.6 % Total non-interest income 412 583 (171 ) -29.3 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,358 4,236 122 2.9 % Occupancy and equipment expense 994 986 8 0.8 % Advertising and marketing (71 ) 64 (135 ) -210.9 % Professional fees 289 435 (146 ) -33.6 % Data processing expense 519 399 120 30.1 % FDIC insurance assessment 184 252 (68 ) -27.0 % Other operating expenses 844 710 134 18.9 % Total non-interest expenses 7,117 7,082 35 0.5 % Income before income taxes 1,316 7,980 (6,664 ) -83.5 % Income tax provision 167 2,146 (1,979 ) -92.2 % Net income $ 1,149 $ 5,834 $ (4,685 ) -80.3 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ (0.19 ) -76.0 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.06 0.25 (0.19 ) -76.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,552 22,969 (2,418 ) -10.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,612 23,272 (2,660 ) -11.4 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Year Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 71,395 $ 67,208 $ 4,187 6.2 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 234 360 (126 ) -35.0 % Held-to-maturity 2,769 1,816 953 52.5 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 3,522 2,253 1,269 56.3 % Restricted stock dividends 746 442 304 68.8 % Total interest and dividend income 78,666 72,079 6,587 9.1 % Interest expense: Deposits 37,831 27,416 10,415 38.0 % Borrowings 7,921 5,272 2,649 50.2 % Total interest expense 45,752 32,688 13,064 40.0 % Net interest income 32,914 39,391 (6,477 ) -16.4 % Provision (benefit) for credit losses 292 (3,485 ) 3,777 -108.4 % Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses (157 ) (1,268 ) 1,111 -87.6 % Provision for credit losses - HTM securities 173 26 147 565.4 % Total provision (benefit) for credit losses 308 (4,727 ) 5,035 -106.5 % Net interest income after provision (benefit) for

credit losses 32,606 44,118 (11,512 ) -26.1 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 953 816 137 16.8 % Bank owned life insurance income 954 1,246 (292 ) -23.4 % Other income 172 457 (285 ) -62.4 % Total non-interest income 2,079 2,519 (440 ) -17.5 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 17,899 17,209 690 4.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense 3,717 3,989 (272 ) -6.8 % Advertising and marketing 215 350 (135 ) -38.6 % Professional fees 1,710 2,079 (369 ) -17.7 % Data processing expense 1,434 1,054 380 36.1 % FDIC insurance assessment 715 681 34 5.0 % Loss on valuation of OREO - 59 (59 ) -100.0 % Other operating expenses 3,399 2,783 616 22.1 % Total non-interest expenses 29,089 28,204 885 3.1 % Income before income taxes 5,596 18,433 (12,837 ) -69.6 % Income tax provision 1,075 4,656 (3,582 ) -76.9 % Net income $ 4,521 $ 13,777 $ (9,255 ) -67.2 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ (0.37 ) -63.8 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.21 0.58 $ (0.37 ) -63.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 21,672 23,581 (1,909 ) -8.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 21,733 23,884 (2,151 ) -9.0 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 97,605 $ 1,089 4.44 % $ 49,164 $ 598 4.83 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 5,961 43 2.92 % 10,427 81 3.09 % Held-to-maturity 81,057 862 4.25 % 60,489 479 3.17 % Total investment securities 87,018 905 4.16 % 70,916 560 3.16 % Restricted stock 9,537 208 8.70 % 6,435 147 9.12 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 706 3 1.69 % 389 2 2.37 % Home equity loans 2,746 56 8.07 % 3,066 79 10.19 % Construction loans 111,762 2,331 8.16 % 125,214 2,817 8.80 % Commercial loans 41,211 784 7.44 % 33,910 699 8.07 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,055,180 13,705 5.08 % 1,053,155 13,319 5.02 % Residential mortgage loans 13,511 163 4.80 % 15,107 182 4.79 % SBA loans 22,453 428 7.46 % 28,159 561 7.79 % Total loans receivable 1,247,569 17,470 5.57 % 1,259,000 17,659 5.56 % Total interest-earning assets 1,441,729 19,672 5.43 % 1,385,515 18,964 5.43 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,876 ) (19,481 ) Cash and due from bank 1,968 1,918 Other assets 61,749 61,138 Total non-interest-earning assets 48,841 43,575 Total assets $ 1,490,570 $ 1,429,090 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 77,725 $ 394 2.02 % $ 58,274 $ 225 1.53 % NOW accounts 8,854 72 3.22 % 26,274 47 0.71 % Money market accounts 258,604 2,338 3.60 % 176,786 1,327 2.98 % Savings accounts 32,792 127 1.54 % 32,326 32 0.39 % Certificates of deposit 432,703 4,751 4.37 % 580,521 6,008 4.11 % Brokered CDs 151,693 1,838 4.82 % 81,875 1,126 5.46 % Borrowings 179,196 2,186 4.85 % 113,696 1,418 4.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,141,567 11,706 4.08 % 1,069,752 $ 10,183 3.78 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 153,261 153,385 Other liabilities 23,260 25,087 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 176,521 178,472 Stockholders' equity 172,482 180,866 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,490,570 $ 1,429,090 Net interest spread 1.35 % 1.65 % Net interest margin $ 7,966 2.20 % $ 8,781 2.51 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 73,747 $ 3,522 4.78 % $ 49,184 $ 2,253 4.58 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 7,853 234 2.98 % 11,823 360 3.00 % Held-to-maturity 71,038 2,769 3.90 % 62,733 1,816 2.86 % Total investment securities 78,891 3,003 3.81 % 74,556 2,176 2.88 % Restricted stock 8,693 746 8.58 % 6,053 442 7.19 % Loans: Consumer loans 521 10 1.83 % 318 10 3.03 % Home equity loans 2,919 236 8.08 % 3,474 263 7.58 % Construction loans 112,286 9,736 8.53 % 115,419 10,195 8.71 % Commercial loans 38,328 3,021 7.75 % 37,004 2,896 7.72 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,058,435 55,832 5.19 % 1,017,914 50,921 4.94 % Residential mortgage loans 14,277 687 4.81 % 15,411 740 4.80 % SBA loans 25,434 1,873 7.24 % 28,381 2,183 7.59 % Loans Held for Sale - - N/A 5 - N/A Total loans 1,252,200 71,395 5.70 % 1,217,926 67,208 5.52 % Total interest-earning assets 1,413,531 78,666 5.57 % 1,347,719 72,079 5.35 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (14,681 ) (18,664 ) Cash and due from bank 1,961 1,780 Other assets 60,651 61,113 Total non-interest-earning assets 47,931 44,229 Total assets $ 1,461,462 $ 1,391,948 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 59,677 $ 851 1.43 % $ 51,026 $ 570 1.12 % NOW accounts 33,758 1,413 4.19 % 26,851 157 0.58 % Money market accounts 232,299 8,298 3.57 % 178,395 4,486 2.51 % Savings accounts 28,464 214 0.75 % 42,382 150 0.35 % Certificates of deposit 477,493 21,065 4.41 % 561,340 19,824 3.53 % Brokered CDs 122,563 5,990 4.89 % 39,930 2,229 5.58 % Borrowings 161,337 7,921 4.91 % 106,801 5,272 4.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,115,591 45,752 4.10 % 1,006,725 $ 32,688 3.25 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 145,654 185,346 Other liabilities 23,207 16,482 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 168,861 201,828 Stockholders' equity 177,010 183,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,461,462 $ 1,391,948 Net interest spread 1.47 % 2.10 % Net interest margin $ 32,914 2.33 % $ 39,391 2.92 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 19,672 $ 20,150 $ 19,793 $ 19,051 $ 18,964 Interest expense 11,706 11,785 11,451 10,811 10,183 Net interest income 7,966 8,364 8,342 8,240 8,781 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (55 ) 54 300 7 (5,698 ) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 8,021 8,310 8,042 8,233 14,479 Non-interest income 412 582 562 522 583 Non-interest expense 7,117 7,524 7,230 7,217 7,082 Income before income tax expense 1,316 1,368 1,375 1,538 7,980 Income tax expense 167 240 287 381 2,146 Net income $ 1,149 $ 1,128 $ 1,087 $ 1,156 $ 5,834 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 Earnings per share - diluted 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.25 Cash dividends declared - - - 0.04 0.04 Book value at period end 8.39 8.31 8.19 8.13 8.06 Shares outstanding at period end 20,536 20,780 21,489 22,146 22,831 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 20,552 21,164 21,641 22,600 22,969 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,612 21,387 21,898 22,930 23,272 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,551,125 $ 1,476,252 $ 1,467,517 $ 1,452,419 $ 1,436,099 Investment securities, available-for-sale 300 7,748 8,337 8,758 9,537 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 111,909 73,977 74,109 61,483 59,525 Total loans 1,239,031 1,262,481 1,260,236 1,244,357 1,251,227 Allowance for credit losses (14,756 ) (14,869 ) (14,922 ) (14,628 ) (14,470 ) Total deposits 1,174,938 1,097,165 1,107,159 1,105,161 1,097,798 Stockholders' equity 172,269 172,642 175,933 179,963 183,996 Common cash dividends - - - 904 952 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 1.62 % Return on average stockholders' equity 2.65 % 2.56 % 2.47 % 2.54 % 12.80 % Dividend payout ratio N/A N/A N/A 78.21 % 16.32 % Net interest margin 2.20 % 2.35 % 2.38 % 2.39 % 2.51 % Efficiency ratio 84.95 % 84.10 % 81.19 % 82.37 % 75.43 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.14 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 1.90 % 2.04 % 1.99 % 2.03 % 1.94 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.53 % 1.47 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.07 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.31 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 88.71 % 102.67 % 97.76 % 76.77 % 78.82 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.16 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans -0.01 % -0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % -0.03 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 104.20 % 113.71 % 112.48 % 111.27 % 111.66 % Average loans to average deposits 111.83 % 114.54 % 113.30 % 115.79 % 112.57 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.11 % 11.69 % 11.99 % 12.39 % 12.81 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.45 % 14.30 % 14.67 % 15.33 % 15.71 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.26 % 13.13 % 13.48 % 15.15 % 14.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 13.26 % 13.13 % 13.48 % 15.15 % 14.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.56 % 11.80 % 12.08 % 12.58 % 12.88 %

