WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Atlanta Fed released its initial estimate for first quarter U.S. economic growth on Friday following the release of the flash estimates for fourth quarter GDP growth a day earlier.The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth in the first quarter is 2.9 percent, the Atlanta Fed said.'The initial estimate of last quarter's real GDP growth rate released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on January 30 was 2.3 percent, the same as the final GDPNow model nowcast after rounding,' the Atlanta Fed added.The next GDPNow update is due on February 3.