Entergy Corporation: Entergy Employees Pack More Than 250,000 Meals in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

10 events were held across the company's service area to tackle food insecurity in our communities

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 230 Entergy employees and community partners across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas came together to package over 250,000 meals for families facing food insecurity. For more than two decades, Entergy has empowered employees to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger through volunteerism.

This year, Entergy team members partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and Healthy Blue, Louisiana Blue, and dedicated their time to packing meals at 10 locations across our service area. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 47 million people in the United States face hunger, including 1 in 5 children. This collective effort not only enabled us to meet our goal of supporting our customers, neighbors, and families in need but also played a crucial role in addressing hunger in our communities.

"Entergy is proud to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by joining with partners to help end hunger across our service area," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "For more than twenty years, our major corporate cause has been eradication of poverty, and we know that too many families struggle to put healthy meals on their table. This MLK Day of Service is one way that our employees can help ease that struggle throughout our communities."

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service supports Entergy's mission to create sustainable value for our communities through volunteerism and philanthropy. We pay tribute to King's legacy by actively giving back to the communities we serve. This federal holiday serves as a reminder to put his teachings into action by tackling social issues, advancing equality and empowering others. We encourage our employees to continue collaborating to support our communities and generate impactful solutions. Learn more about how Entergy serves our communities.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability, resilience and growth of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. WePowerLife

