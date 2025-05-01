Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Growth and Resiliency Strategy

Driving growth in our region

Entergy is benefiting from companies expanding or establishing new operations in the Gulf South. That's in part because our service area provides access to international markets with proximity to the Mississippi River and the ports along the Gulf Coast. The region already has abundant infrastructure for energy and transportation and available labor. Energy prices are relatively low, and our communities are supportive of growth.

These advantages are creating an environment for growth. Since 2009, we've experienced a compound annual growth rate for large industrials of 5%. We have a customer-led plan to invest for continued growth, reliability and resilience while maintaining a strong balance sheet and managing risk for all stakeholders.

Through 2028, we plan to invest $37 billion to meet this expected growth. Our distribution plan is designed to improve reliability and resilience, including accelerated resilience projects already approved by our regulators. Our generation and transmission plans will support customer growth while also improving reliability and resilience.

How we're delivering value

We're working to deliver value to all of our key stakeholders:

We're building a system that provides reliable, resilient and affordable electric service while also serving growing demand.

We're actively pursuing economic development opportunities to bring new businesses to our communities.

We facilitate stakeholder engagement to align all stakeholders with our strategy, our actions and the expected benefits for all.

We provide our employees with competitive compensation, professional development and meaningful work.

We support our communities through philanthropy and advocacy.

We're growing responsibly with a focus on balance sheet strength and conservative planning to provide predictable outcomes.

