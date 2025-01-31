GoDaddy: Shifting the Culture of Internal Audit: Meet Tareyn Joseph

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 31, 2025 /



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

What's your story? Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

Hi, I'm Tareyn and I work as a Manager within Corporate Audit Services. I joined GoDaddy's Internal Audit team in March of 2022 and I'm located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

I started my career in more traditional accounting roles before transitioning into financial planning and analysis and financial control/compliance focused roles. Most of my career has been in the healthcare industry, but a few years ago I decided I wanted to explore options for pivoting into the technology space. And, that's when I landed here at GoDaddy.

As part of the Corporate Audit Services team, we serve to increase the quality and efficiency of the company's operations through improving execution, eliminating waste and reducing risk across the organization by providing objective assessments.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

For me, maintaining a balance is critical. That starts with prioritizing taking care of myself to ensure I'm feeling my best so I can perform at my best. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential for both my physical and mental well-being. Given how much time we dedicate to our work, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant impact it has on our holistic lives. Recognizing this direct relationship is important.

Then, there's the balance component of feeling engaged in the work I'm doing. Doing the same thing for too long can make me feel mentally stagnant. I'm a big proponent of continuous improvement, so I'm always motivated by the opportunity to learn new things and do something different.

I do my best to be authentic to myself and transparent to my leadership when it comes to my goals and motivations, which helps ensure I'm able to take control to achieve those.

Can you share how internal audit contributes to the success of the organization?

Corporate Audit Services works as an independent assurance and consulting function from within the organization. Our ultimate goal is to affirm GoDaddy's financials, operations, compliance and internal controls are both adequate and effective. The internal audit function gives assurance both to our board, and the company's shareholders, that we are performing the way we say we are. But to achieve that overarching objective, we're working with team members all across the organization each and every day.

Operational audits over specific business processes allow us to understand all the ingredients that go into a given team's responsibilities and the recipe they use to successfully perform each task. In that process, we work to ensure the recipe is following the standards from within the company, is compliant with any external standards that may apply to it, as well as work to identify general process improvement opportunities. We strive to be sought after partners in the organization, and emphasize our goal is to help make improvements that benefit all of us.

We realize undergoing an audit can feel invasive or disruptive to the day-to-day components of someone's primary role. To combat that, our team is continuing to work exceptionally hard to shift the culture of internal audit into a resource to help make improvements. Having a standard cadence for updates, self-servicing where we can, and even gathering feedback from auditees on how we can make the experience better are just a few examples of how we're working to achieve that. When our team members across the company understand we're all working toward the common goal of making GoDaddy the best it can be, that's how we all make the organization successful.

Do you have any advice for someone who is interested in a career at GoDaddy?

The first bit of advice I have for anyone interested in a career at GoDaddy, or anywhere for that matter, is to understand how the company's culture and values align with your own. At the end of the day, most people want to work for an organization where they feel included and valued, but that looks different for everyone. GoDaddy is an incredibly diverse organization, with a wide variety of career paths, so chances are you'll find something in your wheelhouse. And, if you stay true to your professional goals and personal values, you'll find the right opportunity and the right people to help get you there.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, spending time with family and friends is certainly a big part of my life. I am also a travel enthusiast and lover of all things outdoors; hiking, biking, running, you name it! My husband and I are working toward a goal to visit all the national parks in the U.S., and we've done around 20 so far. So, you can usually find me planning some sort of new adventure.

I also serve as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Yinz Run Club, a Pittsburgh running club focused on fostering a community where all are welcome, and every step is celebrated. A lot of people find running intimidating and difficult for a variety of reasons, but we like to challenge that narrative and have a ton of fun in the process. You can check us out @YinzRunClub to see for yourself! It's extremely rewarding to give back in a meaningful way where my professional experience allows me to support a more personal passion.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire