Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company"). The common shares of the Newfoundland-based junior mineral exploration company began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ANT.

Anteros is a contemporary multi-mineral mining company fusing modern systems with traditional exploration throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Following a Modified Prospect Generator Model, Anteros pioneers ground-up projects in-house for collaborative and private development. A quality-over-quantity ethos is employed through proprietary data mining at every stage, ensuring up-front accuracy and strategic, efficient progression. The Company's portfolio comprises four key projects, with a current focus on Knob Lake, an iron-manganese project in the Western Labrador Trough.

"Labrador has a strong history as a producer of iron ore," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "It's great to see an emerging company like Anteros using new methods to identify and prove up new reserves. We are pleased to list the shares of Anteros Metals and wish the company success with its exploration program."

"We are thrilled to be trading on the CSE, and look forward to proving out our assets this year," said Trumbull Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Anteros Metals. "We want to thank our shareholders and everyone who has been involved in this process to date, as today marks a milestone step for the Company."

