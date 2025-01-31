WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maintaining a healthy diet can be a daunting task, especially with the constant influx of new dietary trends that claim to revolutionize health and wellness. Every other day, a new regimen gains momentum, often championed by social media influencers who promise dramatic results.One such trend currently taking the internet by storm is the carnivore diet-a regimen that eliminates all plant-based foods in favor of a diet consisting solely of meat and animal-derived products.While some enthusiasts swear by its benefits, including weight loss, increased energy, and mental clarity, a recent case from Florida highlights the potential dangers of taking this dietary approach to the extreme.As reported in JAMA Cardiology, a Florida man in his mid-40s followed a highly restrictive version of the carnivore diet, consuming between 6 to 9 pounds of cheese daily, along with sticks of butter and fatty meats.Initially, he experienced positive changes, including weight loss and a boost in energy levels. However, after eight months, he began developing yellowish nodules on his palms, elbows, and feet-an unusual and concerning symptom. Medical tests revealed that he had xanthelasma, a condition caused by cholesterol deposits accumulating beneath the skin. His cholesterol levels had reached dangerously high levels, significantly increasing his risk of cardiovascular disease.The case has sparked widespread discussions about the safety of extreme diets. Nutritionist and fitness coach Luke Hanna took to TikTok to raise awareness, sharing a study that sheds light on the alarming effects of excessive fat and cholesterol consumption.In his viral video, which has amassed nearly 700,000 views, Hanna warns, 'Can we please talk about how unhinged it is that people on the carnivore diet are eating so much fat and cholesterol it is leading to a visible build-up of fatty deposits under the skin?' His concerns echo those of many health professionals, who caution against the long-term risks associated with extreme dietary restrictions.While the carnivore diet has gained a cult-like following, it remains highly controversial among medical experts. Advocates claim it enhances metabolic health, while critics emphasize the dangers of eliminating essential nutrients found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.This Florida man's case serves as a cautionary tale, illustrating the potential dangers of radical dietary choices. While diet trends may come and go, one fundamental principle remains constant - balance and moderation are key to maintaining long-term health and well-being.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX