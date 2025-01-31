SR Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Financial Results

BOUND BROOK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRBK), the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Excluding $791,000 of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments related to the acquisition of Regal Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary Regal Bank, which is described in greater detail below, net income would have been $452,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Excluding $32,000 of merger costs, offset by $1.4 million of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments, net income would have been $605,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $2.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Excluding $1.8 million of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments, net income would have been $1.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Excluding a $5.4 million contribution to the newly formed charitable foundation, which is described further below, $3.9 million of merger costs, offset by $1.6 million of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments, net income would have been $1.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Total assets were $1.06 billion, an increase of $43.7 million, or 4.3%, from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2024. Net loans were $775.8 million, an increase of $43.9 million, or 6.0%, from $731.9 million at June 30, 2024. Total deposits were $824.1 million, an increase of $17.0 million, or 2.1%, from $807.1 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in loans was funded primarily through a $30.0 million short-term borrowing and increased deposits.

Completed Stock Offering and Merger

The conversion of Somerset Savings Bank, SLA from the mutual to stock form of organization and related stock offering by the Company was completed on September 19, 2023. In connection therewith, the Company sold 9,055,172 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share and contributed 452,758 shares and $905,517 in cash to the Somerset Regal Charitable Foundation, Inc., a charitable foundation formed in connection with the conversion.

Promptly following the completion of the conversion and related stock offering, Regal Bancorp merged with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving entity (the "Merger"). Immediately following the Merger, Regal Bank, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal Bancorp, merged with and into Somerset Bank, which converted to a commercial bank charter, and was renamed Somerset Regal Bank. The Merger was completed on September 19, 2023.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

General. Net income decreased $586,000, or 36.5%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 included $791,000 of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments resulting from the Merger. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included $32,000 of merger-related costs, offset by $1.4 million of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments.

Interest Income. Interest income decreased $741,000, or 6.0%, to $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to a 26 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets and a $7.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease resulted from a $727,000, or 58.3%, decrease in interest income on interest bearing deposits at other banks and a $266,000 decrease in interest income on securities. The decrease in interest income on securities was due to a $48.2 million decrease in the average balance of securities resulting primarily from the sale of $35.4 million of lower-yielding securities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 as part of a balance sheet repositioning.

Interest Expense. Interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 31.8%, to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to a $984,000 increase in interest expense on deposits, and a $55,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings. Interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits increased $908,000 due to an increase of $89.3 million, or 46.0%, in the average balance and an increase of 106 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 0.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as the Bank raised rates on certain interest-bearing deposit products in an effort to remain competitive in the market area. Interest expense on certificates of deposit increased $96,000 as the average rate on certificates of deposit increased 10 basis points to 3.96% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to the highly competitive interest rate environment in our market area. The average balance of certificates of deposit also increased $2.9 million, or 3.6%, to $277.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $274.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 19.7%, to $7.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest rate spread decreased 81 basis points to 2.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin decreased 68 basis points to 2.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest-earning assets decreased $9.9 million, or 3.6%, to $265.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $275.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the Bank's net interest rate spread and net interest margin were primarily a result of the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing while the yield on interest-earning assets decreased.

Provision for Credit Losses. The Bank establishes provisions for credit losses, which are charged to operations to maintain the allowance for credit losses at a level it considers necessary to absorb probable credit losses attributable to loans that are reasonably estimable at the balance sheet date. In determining the level of the allowance for credit losses, the Bank considers, among other things, past and current loss experience, evaluations of real estate collateral, economic conditions, the amount and type of lending, adverse situations that may affect a borrower's ability to repay a loan and the levels of delinquent, classified and criticized loans. The amount of the allowance is based on estimates and the ultimate losses may vary from such estimates as more information becomes available or conditions change. The Bank assesses the allowance for credit losses and records provisions for credit losses on a quarterly basis.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $12,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a credit of $107,000 the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Bank had no charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and no non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 compared to no charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $145,000 of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. The Bank's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.65% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income increased $262,000, or 71.8%, to $627,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $365,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of an increase of $161,000 in other noninterest income, an increase of $44,000 in service charges and fees and an increase of $31,000 in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance, resulting from an increase in the average balance of such assets.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense decreased $967,000, or 35.4%, to $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of a $509,000, or 13.1%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $173,000, or 26.0%, decrease in data processing expense.

Income Tax Expense. The provision for income taxes was $324,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to an expense of $408,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Bank's effective tax rate was 24.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 20.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

General. Net income increased $11.3 million, or 126.9%, to $2.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from a net loss of $8.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 included $1.8 million of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments resulting from the Merger. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2023 included a $5.4 million charitable contribution and $3.9 million of merger-related costs, offset by $1.6 million of net accretion income related to fair value adjustments.

Interest Income. Interest income increased $5.2 million, or 29.1%, to $23.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $17.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023 due to a 43 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and a $144.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The increase resulted from a $6.8 million, or 48.7%, increase in interest income on loans due to the increased size of the loan portfolio as a result of the Merger as well as a higher average yield on the loan portfolio due to higher market rates and increased proportion of higher-yielding commercial real estate loans, offset by a $463,000 decrease in interest income on securities, and a $1.1 million decrease in interest income from other interest-earning assets due to lower average balances and a lower interest rate environment. The decrease in interest income on securities was due to a $48.5 million decrease in the average balance of securities resulting primarily from the sale of $35.4 million of lower-yielding securities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 as part of a balance sheet repositioning.

Interest Expense. Interest expense increased $3.5 million, or 75.3%, to $8.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $4.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in interest expense on deposits. Interest expense on interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.8 million due to an increase of $111.1 million in the average balance and an increase of 110 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.56% for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from 0.46% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Interest expense on certificates of deposit increased $1.8 million as the average rate on certificates of deposit increased 66 basis points to 3.97% for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.31% for the six months ended December 31, 2023 due to the highly competitive interest rate environment in our market area. The average balance of certificates of deposit also increased $51.5 million, or 22.8%, to $277.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $225.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 12.7%, to $14.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $13.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest rate spread decreased 30 basis points to 2.39% for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from 2.69% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 2.98% for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.10% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest-earning assets increased $35.9 million, or 15.7%, to $263.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $228.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decreases in the Bank's net interest rate spread and net interest margin were primarily a result of the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing at a higher rate than the yield on interest-earning assets.

Provision for Credit Losses. The Bank recorded a recovery for credit losses of $142,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The recovery reflects updates made to model assumptions in the calculation of the Bank's allowance for credit losses in 2023 to reflect the change in the loan composition following the Merger to reflect the greater proportion of commercial loans in the portfolio. The Bank had no charge-offs during the six months ended December 31, 2024 and no non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 compared to no charge-offs for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and $145,000 of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. The Bank's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.65% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income increased $401,000, or 45.7%, to $1.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $878,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of an increase of $169,000 in service charges and fees and an increase of $116,000 in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance, resulting from an increase in the average balance of the related assets, for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense decreased $7.2 million, or 35.4%, to $13.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $20.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of a $5.4 million decrease in other expenses due to the $5.4 million charitable contribution made during the six months ended December 31, 2023, a $1.8 million, or 21.5%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from one-time change in control payments incurred during the six months ended December 31, 2023 and a $352,000 decrease in data processing expense due to a $414,000 early termination fee incurred during the six months ended December 31, 2023, all related to the Merger.

Income Tax Expense. The provision for income taxes was $687,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a benefit of $1.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Bank's effective tax rate was 22.3% for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 14.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024

Assets. Assets increased $43.7 million, or 4.3%, to $1.06 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by new loan originations, resulting in a net increase of $43.9 million in loans receivable.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $7.5 million, or 16.4%, to $53.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $45.9 million at June 30, 2024 due to maturities of securities.

Securities. Securities held-to-maturity decreased $7.3 million, or 4.7%, to $148.8 million at December 31, 2024 from $156.1 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to principal repayments and maturities.

Loans. Loans receivable, net, increased $43.9 million, or 6.0%, to $775.8 million at December 31, 2024 from $731.9 million at June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in residential mortgage loans of $11.5 million and an increase in total commercial loans of $24.0 million.

Deposits. Deposits increased $17.0 million, or 2.1%, to $824.1 million at December 31, 2024 from $807.1 million at June 30, 2024. Increases in interest-bearing checking accounts were offset by decreases in non-maturity savings accounts due in part to the Bank having raised rates on certain interest-bearing deposit products in an effort to remain competitive in the market area. At December 31, 2024, $95.0 million, or 11.5%, of total deposits consisted of noninterest-bearing deposits. At December 31, 2024, $128.3 million, or 15.6%, of total deposits were uninsured.

Borrowings. During the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank borrowed $30.0 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York to provide for additional liquidity to fund new loans. Such borrowing remained outstanding at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, there were no outstanding borrowings.

Equity. Equity decreased $1.0 million, or 0.7%, to $198.1 million at December 31, 2024 from $199.5 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of 347,057 shares of common stock at a cost of $3.9 million, partially offset by net earnings of $2.4 million.

About Somerset Regal Bank

Somerset Regal Bank is a full-service New Jersey commercial bank headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey that operates 14 branches in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset and Union Counties, New Jersey. At December 31, 2024, Somerset Regal Bank had $1.06 billion in total assets, $775.8 million in net loans, $824.1 million in deposits and total equity of $198.1 million. Additional information about Somerset Regal Bank is available on its website, www.somersetregalbank.com .

SR Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) and June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2024



June 30, 2024





(Unaudited)







Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 4,408



$ 8,622

Interest-bearing deposits at other banks



49,018





37,287

Total cash and cash equivalents



53,426





45,909

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



148,811





156,144

Equity securities, at fair value



30





25

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,087 and

$5,229, respectively



775,751





731,859

Premises and equipment, net



5,100





5,419

Right-of-use asset



2,131





2,311

Restricted equity securities, at cost



2,581





1,231

Accrued interest receivable



2,874





2,695

Bank owned life insurance



37,617





37,093

Goodwill and intangible assets



27,388





28,141

Other assets



8,796





10,017

Total assets

$ 1,064,505



$ 1,020,844

Liabilities and Equity











Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing

$ 94,977



$ 108,026

Interest-bearing



729,104





699,074

Total deposits



824,081





807,100

Borrowings



30,000





-

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance



7,819





8,073

Accrued interest payable



252





149

Lease liability



2,227





2,403

Other liabilities



1,981





3,636

Total liabilities



866,360





821,361

Equity











Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized;

9,255,948 and 9,507,930 shares issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively



93





95

Additional paid-in capital



87,567





91,436

Retained earnings



118,593





116,205

Unearned compensation ESOP



(6,846)





(7,036)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,262)





(1,217)

Total stockholders' equity



198,145





199,483

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,064,505



$ 1,020,844



SR Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



Six Months Ended

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest Income























Loans, including fees

$ 10,438



$ 10,186



$ 20,724



$ 13,941

Securities:























Taxable



586





852





1,247





1,710

Federal funds sold



-





71





-





81

Interest bearing deposits at other banks



521





1,177





1,041





2,097

Total interest income



11,545





12,286





23,012





17,829

Interest Expense























Deposits:























Demand



1,243





335





2,168





382

Savings and time



2,768





2,692





5,552





3,803

Borrowings



295





240





459





480

Total interest expense



4,306





3,267





8,179





4,665

Net Interest Income



7,239





9,019





14,833





13,164

Provision (Credit) for Credit Losses



12





(107)





(142)





4,055

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Credit

Losses



7,227





9,126





14,975





9,109

Noninterest Income























Service charges and fees



256





212





552





383

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



264





233





524





408

Fees and service charges on loans



37





6





93





11

Unrealized gain on equity securities



3





5





5





2

Realized gain on sale of investments



-





31





-





14

Realized gain on sale of loans



28





-





51





-

Other



39





(122)





54





60

Total noninterest income



627





365





1,279





878

Noninterest Expense























Salaries and employee benefits



3,366





3,875





6,606





8,419

Occupancy



492





665





1,124





902

Furniture and equipment



285





228





578





389

Data Processing



461





634





1,089





1,441

Advertising



85





72





167





129

FDIC premiums



120





145





240





228

Directors fees



101





97





194





185

Professional fees



467





564





956





1,418

Insurance



159





108





318





224

Telephone, postage and supplies



191





97





372





181

Other



782





991





1,535





6,897

Total noninterest expense



6,509





7,476





13,179





20,413

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

Expense



1,345





2,015





3,075





(10,426)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



324





408





687





(1,535)

Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,021



$ 1,607



$ 2,388



$ (8,891)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.12



$ 0.18



$ 0.27



$ (1.81)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.12



$ 0.18



$ 0.27



$ (1.81)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic



8,588,096





8,767,897





8,696,412





4,907,229

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - diluted



8,590,981





8,767,897





8,697,854





4,907,229



SR Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023



December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Performance Ratios: (1)























Return (loss) on average assets (2)

0.39 %



0.60 %



0.46 %



-1.95 %

Return (loss) on average equity (3)

2.16 %



3.36 %



2.47 %



-10.64 %

Net interest margin (4)

2.88 %



3.56 %



2.98 %



3.10 %

Net interest rate spread (5)

2.27 %



3.08 %



2.39 %



2.69 %

Efficiency ratio (6)

82.75 %



79.67 %



81.80 %



145.37 %

Total gross loans to total deposits

95.37 %



83.12 %



95.37 %



83.12 %



























Asset Quality Ratios:























Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of

total gross loans

0.65 %



0.74 %



0.65 %



0.74 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of

non-performing loans

0.00 %



3598.62 %



0.00 %



3598.62 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans

during the period

0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross

loans

0.00 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.02 %

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets

0.00 %



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.01 %



























Other Data:























Tangible book value per share (7)

$ 18.45



$ 17.77



$ 18.45



$ 17.77

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

16.46 %



16.15 %



16.46 %



16.15 %





































(1) Performance ratios for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are annualized. (2) Represents net income divided by average total assets. (3) Represents net income divided by average equity. (4) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (5) Represents net interest rate spread as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (6) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (7) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core

deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

were $27,388 and $28,141 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

