QLife Holding AB: Qlife comments on the CEO of the company getting a sanction from Finansinspektionen

The CEO of Qlife Thomas Warthoe has been sanctioned by Finansinspektionen related to insider information.

The sanction relates to an incident in February 2023 when Thomas Warthoe forwarded an email with details related to a rights issue. The e-mail was forwarded to Peter Warthoe, CSO of the company and Thomas' brother. Peter Warthoe had previously been part of Qlife management but was no longer part of the management at the time of the forwarding. The rights issue was made public later in February 2023.

The information should not have been forwarded and Thomas Warthoe acknowledges his mistake.

"Peter and I have worked together for more than 20 years, and I forwarded this e-mail as a matter of routine. This was a clear mistake, and I should not have forwarded the e-mail. I have decided to accept the sanction, says Thomas Warthoe CEO of Qlife.

Lars Bangsgaard, the chairman of Qlife comments: "It is of course unfortunate that this happens, I am not particularly happy with this or the timing, but my confidence in Thomas Warthoe as CEO remains intact as I regard the issue as a mistake that can happen when you have worked closely together for so many years. We want to leave this behind us and concentrate on the future".

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

tw@egoo.health

+45 21 63 35 34

