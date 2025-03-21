QLife Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Qlife Holding AB on 21 March 2025

Today, on 21 March 2025, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Qlife Holding AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Election and remuneration of the board of directors

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to re-elect Lars Staal Wegner and Mikael Persson as ordinary board members and to elect Flemming Pedersen, Jørgen Drejer and Jacob Glenting as new ordinary board members. It was furthermore resolved to elect Flemming Pedersen as new chairman of the board of directors.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that Flemming Pedersen, Jørgen Drejer and Jacob Glenting, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting, shall not receive any remuneration for the assignment.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phone: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.