Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Diese Aktie setzt neue Maßstäbe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40H7V | ISIN: SE0022574331 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG0
Frankfurt
21.03.25
09:16 Uhr
0,324 Euro
-0,004
-1,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2025 10:33 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QLife Holding AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Qlife Holding AB on 21 March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Today, on 21 March 2025, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Qlife Holding AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Election and remuneration of the board of directors

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to re-elect Lars Staal Wegner and Mikael Persson as ordinary board members and to elect Flemming Pedersen, Jørgen Drejer and Jacob Glenting as new ordinary board members. It was furthermore resolved to elect Flemming Pedersen as new chairman of the board of directors.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved that Flemming Pedersen, Jørgen Drejer and Jacob Glenting, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting, shall not receive any remuneration for the assignment.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phone: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.