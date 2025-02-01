Commerzbank has achieved unprecedented success in fiscal year 2024, with net profits soaring to €2.68 billion, marking a remarkable 20% increase from the previous year. The Frankfurt-based financial institution's total revenue climbed by 6% to reach €11.11 billion, significantly exceeding market expectations. This exceptional performance was driven by a robust commission income, which grew by 7% to €3.64 billion, while net interest income remained strong at €8.33 billion. The bank's improved efficiency is evident in its cost-to-income ratio, which enhanced from 61% to 59%, showcasing superior operational management despite setting aside €743 million for potential loan losses.
Shareholder Returns Surge
In a significant move to reward shareholders, Commerzbank has announced a nearly twofold increase in dividend payments to €0.65 per share, up from €0.35 in the previous year. Additionally, the bank has unveiled plans for a new share buyback program worth up to €400 million, scheduled to conclude before the May shareholders' meeting. These combined shareholder returns amount to over €1.7 billion, representing approximately 71% of the adjusted group profit, demonstrating the bank's strong commitment to creating shareholder value.
