LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a British home furnishings retailer, reported Tuesday slightly higher profit in its first half, with increased revenues.For the first half, profit before tax edged up 0.2 percent to 123.2 million pounds from last year's 123 million pounds. Earnings per share grew 0.9 percent to 45.0 pence from 44.6 pence a year ago.Total sales went up 2.4 percent to 893.7 million pounds from last year's 872.5 million pounds, driven by volume.Further, the Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 16.5 pence per share, an increase of 3.1 percent from last year. The Board has also declared a special dividend of 35.0 pence per share. Both dividends will be paid on April 8 with record date of March 14.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company said its profit before tax expectations are unchanged and in line with consensus.The company compiled average of analysts' expectations for fiscal 2025 profit before tax is 209 million pounds, with a range of 204 million pounds to 214 million pounds.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX