BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 29,927 vehicles in January 2025, compared to 31,165 vehicles in January 2024.According to the company, Li L6 surpassed the 200,000 cumulative delivery milestone in January 2025.As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 486 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities. The Company also had 1,845 super charging stations in operation equipped with 9,820 charging stalls in China.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX