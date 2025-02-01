SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia America, affiliated to South Korea's Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK), reported that it has sold 57,007 Vehicles in January 2025, up 12% from the prior year. Retail sales at Kia dealerships were up 10-percent over same period last year.Kia said its January performance has been phenomenal, surpassing its January 2024 records for SUV and electrified lineup sales. Five Kia models achieved all-time January sales milestones: Forte/K4 with a remarkable 29% increase, EV6 up by 27%, Carnival with a 22% rise, Telluride growing by 16%, and Sportage climbing by 14%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX