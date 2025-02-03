WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage and risk management services provider, said on Monday that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired W K Webster & Co Ltd for an undisclosed sum.W K Webster, a British company, specializes in marine and transit claims management to serve the insurers and self-insured corporations. J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of AJG, said: 'As a leader in marine and transit claims services, W K Webster brings longstanding market expertise and expands Gallagher Bassett's specialty capabilities globally.'W K Webster has offices in Singapore, the U.S., and the Netherlands.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX