LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes (BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday that it has been selected by Argent LNG LCC as the liquefaction solution and related services provider for its proposed liquified natural gas export facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.The project will use Baker Hughes' advanced LNG technology, including modular systems with LM9000 gas turbines for efficient and reliable production. It will also feature digital solutions to improve performance. Baker Hughes will supply power generators and provide long-term support for the Argent LNG terminal.Baker Hughes will provide advanced liquefaction technology, power generation equipment, and gas compression systems for the facility, which aims to produce about 24 million tonnes of LNG per year.According to the statement, Baker Hughes will help improve project execution and create a cost-effective, efficient design, enabling Argent LNG to proceed with greater efficiency and financial stability.Baker Hughes anticipates receiving orders as the Argent LNG project advances and reaches its Final Investment Decision.Phase 1 construction is set to start in 2026, with commercial operations beginning by 2030. Phase 2, focused on increasing capacity, is progressing through key steps like resource reporting, obtaining FERC approvals, finalizing gas supply agreements, and securing financing.Friday, Baker Hughes had closed 3.54% higher at $46.18 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX