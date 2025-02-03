WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has conducted a test flight using drones, both remotely piloted and fully autonomous, to help fight wildfires, particularly for aerial nighttime operations, which is one of the most challenging aspects of firefighting.NASA said it recently tested technologies with teams across the country that will enable aircraft - including small drones and helicopters outfitted with autonomous technology for remote piloting - to monitor and fight wildfires 24 hours a day, even during low-visibility conditions.Current aerial firefighting operations are limited to times when aircraft have clear visibility - otherwise, pilots run the risk of flying into terrain or colliding with other aircraft. NASA-developed airspace management technology will enable drones and remotely piloted aircraft to operate at night, expanding the window of time responders have to aerially suppress fires.'We're aiming to provide new tools - including airspace management technologies - for 24-hour drone operations for wildfire response,' said Min Xue, project manager of the Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project within NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate. 'This testing will provide valuable data to inform how we mature this technology for eventual use in the field.'Over the past year, ACERO researchers developed a portable airspace management system (PAMS) drone pilots can use to safely send aircraft into wildfire response operations when operating drones from remote control systems or ground control stations.The test demonstrated the potential for using PAM units in wildfire operations.'This testing is a significant step towards improving aerial coordination during a wildfire,' Xue said. 'These technologies will improve wildfire operations, reduce the impacts of large wildfires, and save more lives,' according to him.This year, the team will perform a flight evaluation to further mature these wildfire technologies. Ultimately, the project aims to transfer this technology to the firefighting community community.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX