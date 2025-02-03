Atento CEO, Dimitrius Oliveira Named Among Top 25 Most Influential Consulting Leaders of 2024

Oliveira's leadership drives Atento to the forefront of BTO, supported by its CX Consulting division and a strong focus on technology, innovation, operational efficiency, and employee development.

MADRID, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and a leader in the industry in Latin America, is proud to announce that CEO, Dimitrius Oliveira, has been named one of the Consulting Report's Top 25 Most Influential CEOs in Consulting for 2024. The recognition honors leaders driving business transformation amid evolving challenges shaped by AI advancements and shifting consumer expectations. Oliveira joins executives from global firms such as Accenture, McKinsey & Company, and KPMG.

Under Oliveira's leadership, Atento has solidified its position as a leader in customer experience (CX) consulting, leveraging its technological capabilities with employee expertise. Serving more than 400 clients worldwide, the company has delivered measurable business results, elevated customer satisfaction, and generated actionable business insights that fuel long-term client success.

Atento's technology-driven consulting methodology leverages market analysis, customer journey mapping, touchpoint evaluation, and a collaborative assessment of CX ecosystems with key partners. These insights enable the creation of customized transformation roadmaps tailored to client needs, driving sustainable revenue growth and operational excellence.

Atento has also expanded its partnership ecosystem with leading technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Tech Mahindra, prioritizing AI and automation as catalysts for digital transformation. The company's commitment to innovation is underscored by its ISO 56002 certification in innovation management - renewed for the fourth consecutive year, a first in the industry.

Oliveira's leadership has also navigated complex challenges, such as transitioning 40,000 employees to remote work during the pandemic and successfully restructuring Atento's finances in 2023. These efforts reinforce his reputation as a leader capable of steering the company through disruption while accelerating transformation and innovation.

The Consulting Report's recognition highlights Atento's dedication to CX excellence and its role as a key strategic partner for businesses seeking to transform customer relationships and enhance business outcomes in an increasingly dynamic and competitive global market.

Acerca de Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services in Latin America and one of the leading providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the top nearshoring CRM BTO service providers for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the company has expanded its business model to 17 countries, employing approximately 110,000 people. Serving over 400 clients, Atento offers a wide range of CRM BTO services across multiple channels. Most of its clients are leading multinational companies in the telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, and public administration sectors. In recent years, the company has been recognized for its excellence by several global industry analysts, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and ISG.Forbes recognized Atento as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has consistently ranked Atento among the Top 25 Best Companies to Work for Worldwide. Additionally, Atento was the first company in the sector globally to achieve ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification, which it has maintained for four consecutive years.

