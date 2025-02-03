WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, pet healthcare provider IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.74 to $12.24 per share on revenues between $4.055 billion and $4.170 billion, with revenue growth of 4 to 7 percent and organic revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.84 per share on revenues of $4.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
