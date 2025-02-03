WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $16.33 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $115.44 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.6% to $590.09 million from $625.42 million last year.Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $16.33 Mln. vs. $115.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $590.09 Mln vs. $625.42 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX