ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma Partners With Odoo to Offer Crypto Payments Capabilities Through Odoo Marketplace

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq:ALTS), a leading fintech innovator specializing in blockchain-powered technologies, is pleased to announce a partnership with Odoo, a globally recognized provider of fully integrated business applications. This collaboration will integrate ALT5 Pay into Odoo's suite of POS, eCommerce, and ERP systems, empowering Odoo's 13 million users across 170 countries with seamless cryptocurrency payment solutions.

Through this partnership, Odoo customers can easily integrate ALT5 Pay using simple API connections and widgets developed and supported by ALT5 Sigma. By leveraging the ALT5 Sigma platform, Odoo users will gain access to secure and innovative solutions for accepting a wide range of cryptocurrencies within their business applications. This initiative underscores Odoo's commitment to staying at the forefront of financial technology trends and expanding payment flexibility for its customers.

"At Odoo, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions that empower our customers and enhance business technology," said Wilfried Juncker, Head of Channel and Alliance North America. "By partnering with ALT5 Sigma, we will give access to our partner ecosystem and clients a powerful platform to accept cryptocurrency payments, helping businesses diversify their payment options and expand their reach. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to our ecosystem."

Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma Corporation, commented: "We are honored that Odoo, a global leader in business software backed by prestigious investors, has chosen ALT5 Pay to enable cryptocurrency payments for its vast network of customers. We look forward to supporting Odoo and its users in their digital transformation strategies while advancing blockchain adoption in this new era of financial inclusivity and innovation."

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions'NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

About Odoo

Backed by investment giants BlackRock, Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic, and Mubadala, since its founding in April 2002, Odoo S.A. has been dedicated to developing and continuously enhancing a comprehensive suite of management software applications for small and mid-sized businesses. Today, with over 13 million users and currently adding more than 7,000 new clients each month, Odoo has built a strong presence in the industry. Known for its intuitive and user-friendly design, Odoo empowers companies to focus on what matters most: improving customer satisfaction, driving innovation, optimizing business processes, and scaling operations efficiently. For more information, visit the Odoo website at www.odoo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also contains statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire