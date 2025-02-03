Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on February 1, 2025, it has completed a vertical short form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, DigiGeoData Inc. (the "Subsidiary").

The amalgamation of the Company and its Subsidiary was undertaken in order to simplify the corporate structure of the Company and to reduce administrative costs.

No securities of EarthLabs will be issued in connection with the amalgamation and EarthLabs's share capital will remain unchanged. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiary will be cancelled, and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the Subsidiary will be assumed by EarthLabs. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of EarthLabs and the shares of EarthLabs will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, and Canadian Mining Journal.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market "(OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law. Such forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and assets of EarthLabs and its strategy going forward.

Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statement or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information referenced herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239208

SOURCE: EarthLabs Inc.