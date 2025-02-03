BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - U Power (UCAR) has signed a cooperation agreement with SAIC Motor-CP to integrate U Power's battery-swapping technology into the company's MG brand of vehicles for sale in Thailand. U Power will adapt its existing battery-swapping technology and infrastructure to support SAIC Motor-CP's Thai MG brand vehicles, and will work to develop a network of swapping stations and operating systems in the Thai market. The initial focus will be on Thailand's taxi and ride-hailing markets.Li Jia, CEO of U Power, said: 'With Thailand's taxi and ride-sharing fleet exceeding 300,000 vehicles, and projections indicating 50% electrification within five years, our battery-swapping technology offers a practical solution to the charging challenges faced by high-utilization vehicles.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX