At The Platform Group's (TPG's) January 2025 capital markets day (CMD), management provided an overview of the headline FY24 results (above guidance) and updated future guidance released that day. TPG also outlined its M&A strategy, future acquisitions, software updates and interactions with external marketplaces. The key highlight for us was the planned rollout of PAY, a new payment solution enabling TPG to maximise revenue, reduce the need for factoring and lower transaction fees on the high proportion (20%) of customers that have an elevated credit risk. Previously, these customers were rejected at the payment stage but now, with the use of external data, TPG will be better able to offer the most suitable payment options. Management believes the solution should be attractive to external parties as well as for use on its own platforms. TPG is also realising revenue synergies between the different platforms where possible.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...