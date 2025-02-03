France's Cour des Comptes has issued a warning about rising nuclear energy costs. It is urging state-owned utility EDF to reduce its financial risks in international projects. France's supreme audit institution, the Cour des Comptes, has released a report on the feasibility of the nuclear plans unveiled by the government in 2022, concluding that the industry is "far from being ready" for the challenge. The Cour des Comptes said the plan to develop EPR2 nuclear reactors - pressurized water reactors designed by EDF and Framatome - remains unclear. "The expected profitability of the EPR2 program ...

