Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Appoints Dr. M. Stephen Enders to Advisory Board

Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. M. Stephen Enders to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Enders brings over 45 years of experience in the mining industry, with a distinguished career in mineral exploration and development. He has held senior leadership positions with several major mining companies, including serving as Senior Vice President of Exploration for Newmont Mining Corporation. Mr. Enders is recognized for his expertise in geology, resource assessment, and project management, having been instrumental in the discovery and advancement of significant mineral deposits globally.

Peter Tallman, Klondike Gold's President & CEO states; "We welcome Steve to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience, proven track record, and economic perspectives in mineral exploration will be invaluable as we advance our project in the Klondike District. His field review last summer over drill core in Dawson was extremely enlightening and I appreciate and look forward to his further input."

Over the span of his career, Dr. Enders served as President of Phelps Dodge Exploration Corp, Senior Vice President Exploration for Newmont, Executive Chairman & COO of EMX Royalty Corp, and co-founder of Cupric Canyon Capital LLC. Most recently he was Department Head for Geology and Geological Engineering and for Mining Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. He retired from the Colorado School of Mines in Dec 2023 but continues to teach in their Professional Masters in Mineral Exploration program. He is currently the Executive Chairman of Brooks & Nelson LLC - a recruiting company in the mining industry and serves on several other boards. Dr. Enders was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Medal from the Colorado School of Mines in 2009, the Ben F. Dickerson Award from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration in 2014, and the Ralph W. Marsden Award from the Society of Economic Geologists in 2016. Dr. Enders holds a BSc degree in geological engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and MSc and PhD degrees from the University of Arizona.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces1, a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

1The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

