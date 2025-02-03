Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BPAI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a new product offering that helps public companies supercharge the effectiveness of their retail outreach programs, while making outcomes directly measurable, leading to accurate and actionable insights into the ROI of their Investor Relations efforts.

Attributable Retail Buying

The Company's new offering provides access to a rapidly growing community of highly engaged retail shareholders through a new partnership with a leading mobile investment application. This platform enables public issuers to:

Showcase their investment opportunity via interactive micro-learning modules

Target highly engaged and verified retail investors

Generate qualified investor leads

Track the actual investment outcomes of the promotional campaign

"Generating investor engagement has been a longstanding challenge for public companies, particularly smaller issuers, and this partnership is designed to change that," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "What sets this solution apart is its ability to track real investment outcomes-one of our clients saw over 1,100 leads generated, with more than $45 million in linked assets, and nearly 25% of those investors adding the company to their watch list. This kind of transparency and attribution has never been this accessible."

Mina also highlighted the broader impact of the initiative: "This isn't just about exposure-it's about education. By integrating with an app that was recently named to Apple's '25 Must-Have Apps of 2025,' we're tapping into a platform with a community, according to the app operators, that boasts upwards of 200,000 retail investors with $1Billion in linked assets built to educate investors. The ability to measure real-world investment behavior and refine targeting strategies ensures issuers can maximize ROI in ways traditional investor marketing simply can't match."

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands, while AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns.

