Two enterprise clients advance to paid trials, two new audits underway, and initial results show a 58% reduction in cost-per-click (CPC)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, today announced significant momentum for its AdAi Audit program. Two companies have completed their audits and converted into paid live trials, two additional companies have commenced audits, and a recently completed trial demonstrated substantial cost savings for a major Canadian financial firm.

This progress follows the Company's March 24 launch of its complimentary AdAi Audit and the update provided on April 17th. The program is designed to help marketers identify significant inefficiencies in Google Search campaigns, with a specific focus on optimizing branded keyword spending where there is no competitive presence in the ad auction.

Demonstrating Platform Value: Successful Trial Completion

A major Canadian investment management and advisory firm recently completed its trial with compelling results. Analyzing three key brand keywords, BrandPilot's AdAi technology identified that 91% of the firm's search ads were uncontested in the auction. By optimizing bidding on these terms, the platform reduced the average Cost Per Click (CPC) by 58% within just 13 days, leading to significant potential savings on their paid search budget.

Client Validation and Conversions

Underscoring the value identified in the audit phase, two companies representing diverse industries have now transitioned from the complimentary audit to paid live trials:

A U.S.-based, direct-to-consumer mattress brand with significant national ad spend;

A Canadian digital-first jewelry brand known for personalized and seasonal campaigns.

Growing Pipeline: New Audit Engagements

The AdAi Audit program continues to attract significant interest, with two new enterprises commencing audits last week:

A large Canadian telecommunications provider serving residential and business customers primarily in Eastern Canada;

A US-based leader celebrated for enhancing kitchen convenience through innovative home solutions, including advanced food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers; the company operates as part of a Fortune 1000 enterprise.

BrandPilot AI is also hosting a live webinar May 15 th 1:00 PM EST. The session, "The Hidden Cost of Google Ads: Solving the Uncontested Paid Search Problem," will explore how marketing leaders can identify and eliminate inefficiencies in paid search using AdAi.



Register and join the webinar here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi, combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for future client conversions, the effectiveness and scalability of its AdAi Audit program, the potential for ongoing cost savings for clients, and broader adoption of the Company's AI-powered advertising solutions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the ability of AdAi to identify inefficiencies in paid search campaigns, the successful transition of audit participants into paying clients, and continued demand for performance-driven marketing technology. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, shifts in marketing budgets or priorities, changing economic conditions, increased competition, the pace of adoption of AI-powered tools in enterprise marketing teams, and the Company's ability to continue delivering measurable performance improvements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.\

