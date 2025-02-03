WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The RTX Corp. (RTX) said Monday the Board of Directors has elected President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Calio as Chairman of the Board, effective April 30, 2025.This action follows notice to the Board by Gregory Hayes, RTX Executive Chairman, of his decision to step down as Executive Chairman and as a member of the Board prior to the company's 2025 annual meeting.Hayes has served as Executive Chairman of the Board since May 2024. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of RTX, following the 2020 merger of Raytheon Co. and United Technologies, where he was Chairman and CEO.Effective April 30, 2025, Hayes will transition to the role of Special Advisor to the CEO through January 2, 2026.Calio joined the RTX board of directors in 2023 and was elected President and CEO of the Company on May 2, 2024. He served as President and Chief Operating Officer of RTX, overseeing the company's three business units, as well as its functions for technology, engineering, enterprise services, digital, operations, quality, supply chain and environmental, health and safety.Calio was previously President of Pratt & Whitney, where he led business that designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. He joined the company in 2005 and held various leadership roles and drove significant transformational change throughout his tenure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX