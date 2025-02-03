IRLAB Therapeutics has reported positive top-line data from one of the two ongoing Phase I clinical trials evaluating its third clinical-stage asset, IRL757, as a potential treatment for apathy. This update corresponds to the study in healthy older adults (>65 years) being conducted in collaboration with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD), and the results demonstrate that the candidate can be sufficiently absorbed, providing good exposure in the body. Furthermore, all participants completed the study with no reports of serious adverse events, an encouraging indicator that IRL757 may proceed to the next stages of clinical development, in our view. The second Phase I trial, which is funded by the Michael J Fox Foundation (MJFF), is focused on younger healthy participants and is anticipated to conclude within H125.

