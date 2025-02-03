A Customer Experience That Goes Beyond the Surface: Tarkett Sports Indoor's Commitment to Your Program

Tarkett Sports Indoor, a world leader in innovative sports and fitness flooring solutions, continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience through enhancements to its teams and product series.

By focusing on these key areas, Tarkett Sports Indoor reinforces its position as an industry leader, delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions for athletic facilities.

Strengthened Regional Sales Team

To better serve athletic programs, municipalities, architects, and designers across the U.S., Tarkett Sports Indoor has added seven new Regional Sales Managers. This enhancement strengthens local support for clients, contractors, and exclusive partners.

The new Regional Sales Managers and their respective territories:

David Dwyer - Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico

Robin Ernst - Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska

Cale Hayes - Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama

Christa Collins - New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Thomas Breuer - Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota

Trey Shipman - Texas

Steve Naum - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia

Coming Soon: The New Omnisports Color Collection

Featuring a bold palette and contemporary textures, this new series, soon to be announced, offers enhanced design versatility to create dynamic, visually engaging sports spaces. Whether revitalizing existing facilities or shaping the future of sports design, Omnisports brings energy, movement, and functionality to every project. Stay tuned for its official launch!

ClutchCourt Series with VERT Technology

The recently upgraded ClutchCourt Series expanded its offering with six new system choices, ranging from Class 5 to Class 3. The new systems feature the patented VERT [Vibration Energy Reduction Technology]. The engineered polymer pads reduce shock, dampen vibrations, and control energy return, enhancing athlete stability, safety, and performance. Combined with ClutchCourt's precision craftsmanship construction, this series delivers premier hardwood solutions for basketball and multipurpose courts.

About Tarkett Sports Indoor

Tarkett Sports Indoor is a leader in sports and fitness flooring solutions, offering premium surfaces for gymnasiums, weight rooms, fitness studios, multipurpose spaces, and more. Designed to enhance performance, safety, and durability, Tarkett Sports Indoor products are trusted by elite collegiate programs, prominent high schools, municipalities, and private sports venues. With a commitment to sustainability and customer-centric design, Tarkett Sports Indoor delivers solutions that meet the demands of modern athletes while reducing environmental impact.?

Tarkett Sports Indoor is part of Tarkett Sports, a world leader in sports construction and surfacing. Providing architectural design, full-scope construction services, and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading sports surfacing systems, Tarkett Sports delivers a seamless turnkey experience for its clients.?

