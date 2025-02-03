Envista: DEXIS Reflects on a Year of Innovation and Unveils Exciting Plans for 2025

DEXIS, an international leader in dental imaging technologies, celebrates the 2024 launch of its DEXIS digital ecosystem along with other AI-powered imaging solutions. The company also announces that 2025 will bring further innovations, with presentations at two major dental technology conferences.

"For DEXIS, 2024 was a year of tremendous innovation, as we continue to provide dental professionals with the most powerful, efficient and time-saving diagnostic tools and technologies," DEXIS President Robert Befidi said. "We are proud of our progress and will bring that momentum with us in 2025 as we unveil exciting, industry-changing initiatives."

The company enhanced its portfolio of award-winning imaging solutions in 2024, beginning with the February 2024 launch of the DEXIS digital ecosystem , a suite of tools and software designed to connect and streamline the implant workflow. The platform combines cutting-edge CBCT, intraoral scanning, diagnostics, and treatment planning to aid clinicians through their entire digital workflow from diagnosis to delivery. The open imaging system ensures that clinicians have the freedom to customize workflows and that patients, labs, and staff have the appropriate visibility, creating a seamless experience.

May 2024 brought the release of the DEXIS Ti2 Intraoral Sensor , built on the success of its predecessor, the best-selling DEXIS Titanium Sensor. The Ti2 sensor provides high-resolution images while also adding 2D AI Dental Findings, an integrated offering that automatically identifies and highlights 6 common dental findings. The sensor's housing also incorporates subtle design changes that make it more resistant to drops and wear.

In August, the company announced the launch of DEXIS Connect Pro , which provides proactive monitoring of DEXIS CBCT and intraoral sensor devices through IoT technology. It connects DEXIS customers with more than 100 DEXIS technical support agents, automatically arranging support, preventative maintenance, or equipment replacements if performance issues are detected. By keeping digital equipment operating without interruption, the Connect Pro solution enhances office productivity and consistent patient care for dental professionals who rely on DEXIS technology.

DEXIS continued to actively improve its solutions with the September 2024 release of the ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D EX X-ray platform . Designed specifically for general practitioners looking to expand their diagnostic capabilities with 3D imaging, the OP 3D EX has a wide range of field of view sizes to support multiple clinical indications. Updates to the DTX Studio Clinic software provided advanced tools and new functionality that allows practitioners to plan an implant treatment and generate a surgical guide chairside, in less than three minutes.

DEXIS envisions 2025 as another year of ground-breaking advancements in technology and customer service. Projects currently in production or development include:

The first intraoral scanner developed entirely by DEXIS

AI enhancements across the ecosystem to increase efficiency and productivity

An exciting innovation within the 3D imaging portfolio

Updates to enhance the implant workflow in DTX Studio Clinic

DEXIS expects to begin rolling out these initiatives at two major 2025 industry meetings: the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting in February and the International Dental Show in Cologne, Germany, in March.

The Chicago Dental Society meeting, February 20-25 at McCormick Place West, is the organization's 160th annual midwinter conference and offers more than 200 courses on dental medicine. It draws both U.S. and international dental professionals as well as hundreds of exhibitors.

The International Dental Show, March 25-29, is the world's leading trade fair for the dental sector. The biennial event is known as a trend-setting event, where major manufacturers unveil advances in technology for the top decision-makers in dentistry.

As one of the world's leading developers of dental imaging technologies, DEXIS sees both events as essential venues for showcasing its products and connecting with DEXIS owners." There are more than 150,000 DEXIS dental imaging devices in use worldwide which is a testament to our mission to transform practices and patient smiles globally," Befidi said. "Every year, we build on our long tradition of innovation and successes, learn from our lessons, and aim to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers."

Visit the company's website at www.dexis.com to stay informed about the latest industry news, product information, and upcoming events.

About DEXIS

DEXIS has been a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide you with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances the way you diagnose, accelerates your workflow, and delivers simpler treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide array of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media & Content Strategy Manager

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Julie Hansoulle

Sr. Marketing Manager DEXIS EU

julie.hansoulle@envistaco.com





SOURCE: Envista

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire