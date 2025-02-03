Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Announces Board and Management Changes

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:STRM) ("Storm", or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Rob L'Heureux to its Board of Directors and Ms. Taylor Niezen to Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. L'Heureux is a Professional Geologist with 25 years of mineral exploration experience throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia having managed grassroots through to resource definition drill programs on a wide variety of base- and precious-metals projects. During his career Mr. L'Heureux has managed exploration campaigns of several multi-million-ounce gold deposits while also being an avid investor in the junior mining space and active in capital markets. Mr. L'Heureux holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Alberta and the University of Western Ontario respectively.

Ms. Niezen holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta and is a principal of Sprout Sourcing which provides financial, accounting, regulatory, compliance and management services to numerous issuers on Canadian and U.S. exchanges, including the TSX-V. Taylor has extensive experience in the governance and reporting of private and publicly listed exploration and mining companies and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

Taylor replaces Mr. Dwight Walker, B. Math, CPA, CGA, who has elected to focus on the other listed companies where he is CFO. Storm wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Walker for his professionalism, work ethic and seven years of dedication to the Company.

The Company also announces that Mr. Lon Shaver has resigned from its Board of Directors. Lon will continue to work with Storm as an advisor, providing guidance on capital markets and corporate strategy. Storm wishes to thank Mr. Shaver for his substantial contributions to the Company as a Director over the past seven years.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

