LONDON (dpa-AFX) - (Amendment: corrected unit of currency to euros in the last but one paragraph)Investment company 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L) on Monday said that its total income and non-income cash for the three months ended December 31, 2024, grew 18% from the previous year to 58 million pounds.In its trading statement for the period from October 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, the company said its income was in line with expectations.3i Infrastructure also said that it is on track to deliver its fiscal 2025 dividend target of 12.65 pence per share, a 6.3 increase from last year, which is expected to be covered by net income.Scott Moseley and Bernardo Sottomayor, Managing Partners and Co-Heads of European Infrastructure, 3i Investments plc, Investment Manager of the Company, said, 'We continue to see good earnings momentum in the portfolio, driven by our strategic focus on prioritising growth investments in our existing portfolio companies.'3i Infrastructure added that on January 31, it had completed an earlier announced sale of its 33% stake in Valorem for net proceeds of 309 million euros.On the London Stock Exchange, 3i Infrastructure is currently trading at 313.77 pence, down 1.5 percent.