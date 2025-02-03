Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Clifton Slater, Senior Director, Channels, Americas, to the prestigious 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

By establishing and growing its channel partner network, Yubico is furthering its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone. Slater has more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity and channel management, helping drive Yubico's channel ecosystem to provide secure authentication solutions. His leadership has been vital in the company's channel expansion, and he played a pivotal role in securing Yubico as a winner for the Ingram Micro President's Award for Emerging Vendors.

"Congratulations to Clifton for being recognized on the prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, a testament to his commitment to fostering strong partnerships and driving innovation in the channel," said Carl Helle, chief revenue officer at Yubico. "As advancements in technology such as AI-driven phishing attacks continue to evolve, the role of our channel partners becomes increasingly important. By strengthening these relationships, we can expand the reach of YubiKeys, unlocking new growth opportunities in support of our mission."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Yubico

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone.

Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

