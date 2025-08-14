Anzeige
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 09:15
10,800 Euro
-10,41 % -1,255
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YUBICO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUBICO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,03012,09511:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 07:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yubico AB: Interim report April - June 2025

Quarterly summary
Second quarter

  • Net sales decreased by -18.8 percent to SEK 499.1 (614.4) million, corresponding to a decrease of -11.4 percent in local currencies
  • Subscription sales increased by 32.5 percent to SEK 79.2 (59.8) million, corresponding to 15.9 (9.7) percent of net sales
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 21.2 (130.8) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.2 (21.3) percent
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.10 (1.17)

January - June

  • Net sales increased by 0.8 percent to SEK 1,122.1 (1,113.3) million, corresponding to an increase of 4.2 percent in local currencies
  • Subscription sales increased by 36.4 percent to SEK 158.8 (116.4) million, corresponding to 14.2 (10.5) percent of net sales
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 113.8 (215.8) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.1 (19.4) percent
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.68 (2.01)

Significant events in the quarter

  • No significant events in the quarter

Webcast/teleconference
Yubico will hold a webcast/conference call today, August 14, 2025, at 09:00 CET. Mattias Danielsson, CEO of Yubico and Camilla Öberg, CFO of Yubico, will present and answer questions.
To participate in the conference, click on the following link: https://yubico.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025
Via the webcast, you can ask written questions. If you wish to ask questions verbally, please register on the following link: https://events.inderes.com/yubico/q2-report-2025/dial-in

Interim reports
The complete interim report for April to June 2025 will be available on https://investors.yubico.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For more information contact:

Alexandra Barganowski, Investor Relations
+46 (0) 72 083 27 50
alexandra.barganowski@yubico.com

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across more than a thousand consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

This information is information that Yubico is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-14 07:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
