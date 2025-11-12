Yubico AB: Interim report July - September 2025

Quarterly summary

Third quarter

Net sales decreased by -7.2 percent to SEK 547.5 (589.9) million, whereof 0.1 percent was underlying growth, and -7.3 percent was negative currency impact

Subscription sales increased by 21.8 percent to SEK 86.7 (71.2) million, corresponding to 15.8 (12.1) percent of net sales

EBIT amounted to SEK 79.6 (110.7) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 14.5 (18.8) percent

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.74 (0.91)

January - September

Net sales decreased by -2.0 percent to SEK 1,669.6 (1,703.2) million, whereof 2.7 percent was underlying growth, and -4.7 percent was negative currency impact

Subscription sales increased by 30.9 percent to SEK 245.5 (187.6) million, corresponding to 14.7 (11.0) percent of net sales

EBIT amounted to SEK 193.4 (326.5) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.6 (19.2) percent

Significant events after the end of the quarter

On October 23, Yubico announced preliminary numbers for order bookings, net sales and EBIT for Q3 2025 which are confirmed in this report

