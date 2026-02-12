Yubico AB: Year-end Report January - December 2025

Quarterly summary

Fourth quarter

• Net sales decreased by -12.0 percent to SEK 548.3 (623.0) million, whereof -1.3 percent was underlying change, and -10.7 percent was negative currency impact

• Subscription sales increased by 26.6 percent to SEK 94.1 (74.3) million, corresponding to 17.2 (11.9) percent of net sales. ARR increased by 20.7 percent to SEK 391.0 (324.1) million.

• EBIT amounted to SEK 6.5 (110.9) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.2 (17.8) percent. Negative currency impact amounted to SEK 22.8 million, and non-recurring expenses were SEK 6.6 million.

• Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.04 (1.27)

• Bookings decreased by -8.7 percent to SEK 704.5 (771.3) million, whereof 4.6 percent was underlying growth. In fixed currency, however, this is the largest bookings in a quarter in the history of Yubico

January - December

• Net sales decreased by -4.7 percent to SEK 2,218.0 (2,326.2) million, whereof 1.4 percent was underlying growth, and -6.1 percent was negative currency impact

• Subscription sales increased by 29.7 percent to SEK 339.6 (261.9) million, corresponding to 15.3 (11.3) percent of net sales

• EBIT amounted to SEK 199.9 (437.5) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 9.0 (18.8) percent. Negative currency impact amounted to SEK 22.1 million, and non-recurring expenses were SEK 6.6 million.

• Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.46 (4.20)

• The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that retained earnings shall be carried forward

Significant events in the quarter

•The Board appointed Jerrod Chong as acting CEO on December 17th. For more information see press release from December 17th, 2025.

Interim reports

The complete Year-end Report January - December 2025 will be available on https://investors.yubico.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

