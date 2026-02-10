Regulatory News:

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), a modern cybersecurity company and creator of the most secure passkeys, today announced the availability of the YubiKey 5 CCN Series in Spain. Tailored specifically for the Spanish market, the series is now officially listed in the Spanish National Cryptologic Centre (CCN) Catalogue of Information and Communication Technology Products and Services.

Following a rigorous LINCE evaluation, the YubiKey 5 CCN Series has been granted 'ENS Alta' status, the highest security rating offered by the certification. This milestone makes the YubiKey the first hardware security key available in the CPSTIC Catalogue, providing a trusted, high-assurance solution for the Spanish government, public sector organizations, and critical infrastructure providers.

"The inclusion of the YubiKey 5 CCN Series in the CPSTIC Catalogue is a critical differentiator for Spanish organizations," said Albert Biketi, chief product technology officer at Yubico. "By providing the first certified hardware security key with 'ENS Alta' status, we are empowering the Spanish public and private sectors to meet NIS2 mandates with a solution that is as easy to deploy as it is impossible to hack via remote social engineering."

Simplifying Compliance for Spain's Critical Infrastructure

The cybersecurity landscape in Spain is rapidly evolving, with over 100,000 attacks detected in 2024 alone. As the NIS2 Directive and the Spanish National Security Scheme "ENS" enforce stricter mandates for multi-factor authentication (MFA), the YubiKey 5 CCN Series provides a streamlined path to compliance.

Accelerated Procurement: As a listed product in the CPSTIC Catalogue, Spanish organizations can now procure YubiKeys without the need for the extensive and prolonged follow-up audits typically required for non-catalogued products.

Next-Generation Phishing Resistance

The YubiKey 5 CCN Series leverages the latest YubiKey 5.7.4 firmware, delivering robust, hardware-based defense against AI-driven threats and sophisticated phishing attacks. Key features include:

Versatile Form Factors: Available in USB-A and USB-C with contactless NFC capability to support a diverse, mobile workforce.

Expanded Capacity: Stores up to 100 passkeys and 24 PIV/Smart Card certificates on a single device.

Multi-Protocol Support: Ensures seamless integration across legacy systems and modern cloud environments, supporting the transition to a Zero Trust architecture.

For more information on the YubiKey 5 CCN Series, visit.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering hardware-based passwordless authentication using the highest assurance passkeys to customers in 160+ countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

