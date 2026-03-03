New office underscores long-term regional investment and enables faster, localized support for customers across Asia Pacific

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), a cybersecurity company, inventor of FIDO passkeys and creator of the YubiKey, the most secure passkey, today announced the opening of its third global headquarters in Singapore. This announcement reinforces Yubico's long-term commitment to the Asia Pacific region and builds on its role in advancing open authentication standards, while shaping a safer digital world for all. The new office complements Yubico's existing global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, USA, reflecting its strategy to serve a growing international user base by helping customers deploy YubiKeys at scale to adapt to a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"As the digital economy grows, there's a decisive shift across Asia Pacific, where organizations are moving beyond legacy multi-factor authentication to meet rigorous new national regulations for identity protection," said Jerrod Chong, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Yubico, a Singaporean. "The expansion of Yubico opening its third headquarters is more than just a new office; the company is committed to supporting the enterprises and public sector leaders who are defining the future of digital trust."

In a fast-emerging era shaped by AI, autonomous agents and sophisticated cyber threats are accelerating at an unprecedented scale. The need for securing AI with "human-in-the-loop" has never been so urgent and is at the center of establishing trust and preserving privacy. Yubico solutions offer organizations of all sizes an ability to leverage the power of AI securely, effectively using the YubiKey as the hardware root of trust to authorize AI delegations with a human touch. This office allows the company to scale its mission of keeping digital identities, both humans and agents, secure across the region.

Yubico's Singapore headquarters will serve as a strategic global center of excellence, housing supply chain, operations, sales, and administrative functions to support long-term regional growth, while investing in the development of local cybersecurity talent.Yubico will work closely with organizations across government, financial services, technology, telecommunications, manufacturing and other critical infrastructure sectors to strengthen cybersecurity resilience in the region through hardware-backed authentication solutions, including YubiKeys and YubiKey as a Service.

"Yubico's expansion underscores Singapore's position as a trusted hub for companies to build capabilities in advanced technologies and deploy digital innovation," said Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board. "With rising AI adoption and strong growth potential in the region's digital economy, Yubico's expansion is timely. We look forward to partnering the company to develop our local talent and strengthen the digital security of enterprises and users in the region."

Developing Local Talent and Leaders for Global Impact

Alvin Toh, Director and Vice President of Supply Chain Operations in Asia Pacific, is heading Yubico's Singapore office, with the support of Yubico's global leadership team who will maintain a strong presence in the region to deepen partnerships, support customers and expand regional engagement as demand grows for phishing-resistant authentication. Toh's appointment comes after more than 12 years with Yubico, where he began as an engineer and continues to lead the company's regional supply chain operations.

"Singapore offers a unique combination of global connectivity, highly skilled talent and a strong innovation ecosystem," said Toh. Establishing our headquarters here allows us to work closer with organizations across Asia Pacific to advance modern authentication standards, regulations and improve cyber resilience."

Advancing Digital Trust Through Social Impact

As part of its philanthropic Secure it Forward program that supports nonprofits, educational institutions and community organizations with donated keys, Yubico has already begun investing in youth-led cybersecurity initiatives in Singapore, including hack clubs such as BuildingBloCS, BlahajCTF, and GIIS Tech Club. The company will continue expanding partnerships with local schools, universities, and community programs to help nurture the next generation to be more security-aware and even develop talent that makes the community more secure in the years to come.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering hardware-based passwordless authentication using the highest assurance passkeys to customers in 160+ countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the digital world safer for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Santa Clara (California) and Singapore. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

