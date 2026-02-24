Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), a modern cybersecurity company and creator of the most secure passkeys, today announced the launch of YubiNation Partners, a new global Channel program designed to unite a community of security experts. In the face of growing AI-driven cyber threats, the program enables partners to become trusted advisors and cultivate a safer digital world for their customers, making identities private and secure.

As the average cost of a corporate security breach climbs to $4.4 million*, with phishing remaining a primary attack vector, the industry can no longer rely on passwords alone. In fact, a 2026 Total Economic Impact study from Forrester Consulting commissioned by Yubico, found that by replacing traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) and one-time passwords (OTP) with YubiKeys, customers achieved a 265% return on investment (ROI). This effectively eliminated phishing and credential-theft risks, reducing an organization's risk exposure to breach costs from addressable attacks by 99.99%.

With the ever changing landscape, YubiNation Partners is more important than ever, transforming the traditional reseller model into a strategic engine for growth, empowering partners to deliver the gold standard in phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and help customers go passwordless at speed and scale.

"With YubiNation Partners, Yubico is embracing a Partner-first strategy, moving beyond traditional resale to build a dedicated community of security experts who are shaping the future of digital identity," said Bettina Vahl, Vice President of Global Channels at Yubico. "This program is built to turn our partners into true trusted advisors, giving them the innovation, speed and scale they need to help customers go passwordless and stay secure everywhere."

Welcome to YubiNation Partners: Built to Accelerate Partner Success at Scale

The new program features four distinct partnership tiers specifically designed to recognize technical expertise, investment, and collaboration. Each tier unlocks deeper enablement and benefits:

Bronze (Building the Foundation): Focuses on rapid enablement through the Yubico Academy and authorized distributors to help teams deliver value immediately.

Focuses on rapid enablement through the Yubico Academy and authorized distributors to help teams deliver value immediately. Silver (Expanding Impact): Unlocks lead sharing, and co-sell support for opportunities involving 200+ users.

Unlocks lead sharing, and co-sell support for opportunities involving 200+ users. Gold (Accelerating at Scale): Receives priority access to Market Development Funds (MDF), a dedicated go-to-market team, and a Not-for-Resale (NFR) allocation of up to 25 keys per quarter to support technical readiness.

Receives priority access to Market Development Funds (MDF), a dedicated go-to-market team, and a Not-for-Resale (NFR) allocation of up to 25 keys per quarter to support technical readiness. Platinum (Leading the Way): Strongest deal incentives, services leads, direct access to MDF, invitations to exclusive strategic events and business planning sessions, and an NFR allocation of up to 50 keys per quarter.

Yubico Academy: The destination spot for effective Channel enablement

Over the past year, Yubico has significantly expanded the Yubico Academy to support roles across our partner ecosystem: 100-series (Essentials), 200-series (Sales), and 300-series (Technical Sales), including completing a proof of concept with a 4th level of certification, the 400-series focused on Professional Services.

After incorporating feedback from partners worldwide, today Yubico is also making the 400-series available to Platinum and Gold tier partners. This program reinforces the mission to treat partners as an extension of Yubico's team and strengthens the partner networks' ability to streamline our customers' path to phishing-resistance. It also allows partners to leverage their expertise in a wider array of solutions to deliver additional Professional Services that ultimately enable customer success.

"The feedback from both my colleagues and I regarding the new Professional Services certifications has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly concerning the specialized vendor modules," said Felix Brand, CISSP and cybersecurity architect at Germany-based Yubico partner, SVA. "This structured approach provided a highly targeted experience that directly aligns with the unique needs and strengths of each individual consulting partner."

Innovating for the Future of Identity

YubiNation Partners is built to help trusted advisors capture demand in a fast-moving market. Currently, over 30% of the Fortune 500 and 18 of the top 20 AI companies rely on YubiKeys to secure their workforces. By joining YubiNation, channel partners can leverage this brand authority to shorten sales cycles, drive recurring revenue and shape the future of securing digital identity.

The program creates a unified ecosystem where partners can advise, build and resell, supported by tailored enablement and campaign kits that drive measurable impact.

"We see Yubico's updated channel program as a strong step forward in supporting strategic partners like Zones. The investments in enablement, tiering, and services alignment position us to drive greater impact together in the identity security market," said Jake Pederson, director software, cloud and security alliances at Zones. "By elevating partner certifications and Professional Services integration, the program empowers Zones to differentiate through technical expertise and end-to-end delivery excellence at global scale."

Availability

Existing partners will be automatically placed into one of the four program tiers based on current criteria, such as revenue growth and Yubico Academy certifications completed. New partners looking to advance their security mission and join the YubiNation Partners community can submit a Partner Application starting today on the Yubico website or through their local Yubico distributor.

For more information, visit the YubiNation Partners website.

*Source: IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering hardware-based passwordless authentication using the highest assurance passkeys to customers in 160+ countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the digital world safer for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at www.yubico.com.

