Entergy Corporation: Entergy Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine

Company recognized by industry peers for its commitment to innovation and social responsibility, its long-term investment value and global competitiveness

Fortune magazine has recognized Entergy among the top utilities on its World's Most Admired Companies list for 2025. Entergy was recognized by industry peers for its commitment to innovation and social responsibility, its long-term investment value and global competitiveness. This is the first time Entergy has been selected as a finalist for inclusion on this prestigious list.

"It is truly an honor to be named one of the most-admired electric utilities by Fortune magazine," said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy. "This ranking is a recognition of our 12,000 employees who provide exceptional service to our customers and communities each day as we deliver safe, reliable, affordable and cleaner energy solutions for everyone."

The World's Most Admired Companies list serves as a definitive benchmark for corporate reputation and the most respected companies worldwide since 1997. To determine the rankings, company executives, directors and financial analysts are independently surveyed to rate companies that command the strongest reputations in their own industries and beyond. The rankings are based on an extensive evaluation of nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

Entergy's inclusion on the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies list builds on the company's recent recognitions as a top utility in economic development for the 17th year from Site Selection magazine and the ninth year in a row as an honoree of The Civic 50 and the utilities sector leader for the second straight year. The Civic 50 is Points of Light's prestigious list honoring the top companies leading the way in employee volunteerism and community investment in the United States. Entergy was also ranked as one of the top 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital.

Recent performance highlights include:

Investing in grid reliability - Entergy is making responsible investments to strengthen the energy grid and continue delivering reliable power to our customers. The company is prioritizing projects that meet our reliability and sustainability goals, while reducing restoration times and outage costs. Most importantly, a more resilient system will ensure a safer restoration effort for our workers.



Partnering on economic development - Entergy is a leader in fostering economic growth in the communities we serve. Leveraging our strong partnerships and resources, we're able to support companies in finding suitable site locations, breaking ground and building or expanding their businesses to create economic value for our region. In 2023, Entergy helped secure more than $33 billion in capital investments and helped create more than 5,100 new direct jobs throughout our four-state service area.



Supporting our communities - The company has invested more than $70 million in shareholder funds since 2022 to support nonprofit organizations and programs dedicated to helping those in need within our communities. The support centered on utility bill payment assistance for low-income customers, poverty solutions and energy efficiency programs. The company also recently committed $20 million to support workforce development and empower students enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities located in the Entergy region.



Advancing the clean energy transition - Entergy's commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, along with our commitment to helping customers meet their clean energy goals, will help advance a diverse portfolio of modern, cleaner power generation technologies.

More information about the World's Most Admired Companies list is available on Fortune's website.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability, resilience and growth of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a founding partner of the Host Committee for Super Bowl LIX that will be played Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the home of Entergy's corporate headquarters. The company has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

