Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

From: Global Opportunities Trust plc

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Date: 3 February 2025

Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Appointment of Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Cavendish Capital Markets Limited as corporate broker and financial adviser to the Company, with immediate effect.

