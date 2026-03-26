Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:55
5,100 Euro
-1,92 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1505,50009:50
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    463.40p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     454.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 460.0335p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,848,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,197,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary    Transaction   Time of transaction  Transaction     Trading 
shares purchased     price (GBp)   (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
792           456.80       08:49:11      00079859399TRLO0  XLON 
771           456.00       08:49:11      00079859400TRLO0  XLON 
682           456.80       08:52:56      00079859463TRLO0  XLON 
745           454.20       09:48:02      00079862210TRLO0  XLON 
320           456.40       10:02:32      00079862709TRLO0  XLON 
166           455.80       10:07:39      00079862860TRLO0  XLON 
83            455.80       10:07:39      00079862861TRLO0  XLON 
551           455.80       10:07:39      00079862862TRLO0  XLON 
785           459.60       11:12:13      00079865300TRLO0  XLON 
257           460.00       11:12:13      00079865301TRLO0  XLON 
807           461.80       11:47:42      00079866136TRLO0  XLON 
78            462.60       12:23:04      00079867261TRLO0  XLON 
599           462.60       12:23:06      00079867300TRLO0  XLON 
740           462.60       13:00:23      00079868828TRLO0  XLON 
756           462.60       13:08:51      00079869013TRLO0  XLON 
700           463.40       13:43:51      00079870021TRLO0  XLON 
9            463.40       13:43:51      00079870022TRLO0  XLON 
371           462.60       13:47:01      00079870208TRLO0  XLON 
309           463.40       13:49:57      00079870331TRLO0  XLON 
416           463.40       13:49:57      00079870332TRLO0  XLON 
708           462.60       13:51:59      00079870485TRLO0  XLON 
694           462.80       13:51:59      00079870486TRLO0  XLON 
663           461.20       14:26:06      00079872150TRLO0  XLON 
354           462.60       14:39:08      00079872642TRLO0  XLON 
377           462.60       14:39:08      00079872643TRLO0  XLON 
109           462.60       14:48:21      00079873089TRLO0  XLON 
357           462.60       14:48:21      00079873090TRLO0  XLON 
34            462.60       14:49:26      00079873151TRLO0  XLON 
10            462.60       14:53:27      00079873448TRLO0  XLON 
143           462.60       14:54:08      00079873480TRLO0  XLON 
89            462.60       14:54:08      00079873481TRLO0  XLON 
106           462.60       14:54:08      00079873482TRLO0  XLON 
40            461.80       14:58:56      00079873622TRLO0  XLON 
754           461.80       14:58:56      00079873623TRLO0  XLON 
100           461.00       14:59:46      00079873665TRLO0  XLON 
357           461.00       15:06:41      00079873897TRLO0  XLON 
17            461.00       15:06:41      00079873898TRLO0  XLON 
302           461.00       15:06:41      00079873899TRLO0  XLON 
396           458.00       15:11:54      00079874135TRLO0  XLON 
281           458.00       15:11:55      00079874139TRLO0  XLON 
575           456.20       15:26:41      00079875050TRLO0  XLON 
778           457.20       15:32:16      00079875224TRLO0  XLON 
793           460.00       15:46:39      00079875755TRLO0  XLON 
654           458.40       15:56:30      00079876148TRLO0  XLON 
402           460.40       16:09:49      00079876729TRLO0  XLON 
262           460.40       16:09:49      00079876730TRLO0  XLON 
708           460.40       16:12:44      00079876803TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 422163 
EQS News ID:  2298014 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298014&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.