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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 15:25
5,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9805,55008:41
Dow Jones News
27.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
27-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    455.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     448.80p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 452.4171p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,873,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,172,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary    Transaction   Time of transaction  Transaction     Trading 
shares purchased     price (GBp)   (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
27            455.80       08:14:42      00079879016TRLO0  XLON 
76            455.80       08:14:42      00079879018TRLO0  XLON 
578           455.80       08:14:42      00079879017TRLO0  XLON 
245           452.60       08:59:38      00079880682TRLO0  XLON 
423           452.60       08:59:38      00079880684TRLO0  XLON 
114           452.60       08:59:38      00079880683TRLO0  XLON 
699           450.00       09:23:34      00079881699TRLO0  XLON 
663           450.00       10:14:00      00079883750TRLO0  XLON 
700           451.00       10:46:11      00079884767TRLO0  XLON 
767           448.80       12:00:59      00079886095TRLO0  XLON 
663           449.40       12:32:09      00079886840TRLO0  XLON 
715           449.60       12:32:09      00079886839TRLO0  XLON 
179           450.40       12:44:20      00079887097TRLO0  XLON 
78            450.40       12:44:20      00079887096TRLO0  XLON 
498           450.40       12:44:20      00079887095TRLO0  XLON 
729           451.00       13:06:34      00079887625TRLO0  XLON 
650           450.40       13:30:31      00079888099TRLO0  XLON 
1117           454.80       13:54:24      00079889288TRLO0  XLON 
665           454.80       13:54:24      00079889287TRLO0  XLON 
649           454.00       13:55:49      00079889403TRLO0  XLON 
656           454.00       13:55:49      00079889402TRLO0  XLON 
233           454.80       14:04:34      00079890029TRLO0  XLON 
547           454.80       14:04:34      00079890028TRLO0  XLON 
730           453.60       14:20:20      00079890806TRLO0  XLON 
688           453.60       14:36:37      00079891557TRLO0  XLON 
683           453.00       14:41:12      00079891772TRLO0  XLON 
88            454.00       14:49:36      00079892029TRLO0  XLON 
72            454.00       14:49:36      00079892028TRLO0  XLON 
681           453.20       14:53:52      00079892190TRLO0  XLON 
356           453.20       14:53:52      00079892189TRLO0  XLON 
394           453.20       14:53:52      00079892188TRLO0  XLON 
769           453.20       14:53:52      00079892191TRLO0  XLON 
82            453.60       15:03:57      00079892681TRLO0  XLON 
8            453.60       15:03:57      00079892680TRLO0  XLON 
662           452.60       15:04:20      00079892696TRLO0  XLON 
719           452.60       15:14:47      00079893094TRLO0  XLON 
761           451.80       15:18:56      00079893280TRLO0  XLON 
747           453.80       15:26:42      00079893629TRLO0  XLON 
786           453.80       15:31:00      00079893829TRLO0  XLON 
18            451.80       15:47:36      00079894770TRLO0  XLON 
745           451.80       15:47:36      00079894769TRLO0  XLON 
790           452.40       15:58:29      00079895232TRLO0  XLON 
66            452.40       16:02:43      00079895392TRLO0  XLON 
780           452.40       16:04:02      00079895465TRLO0  XLON 
654           453.20       16:09:57      00079895692TRLO0  XLON 
762           452.60       16:10:10      00079895722TRLO0  XLON 
623           451.80       16:15:02      00079895972TRLO0  XLON 
117           451.80       16:15:58      00079896022TRLO0  XLON 
548           449.80       16:22:47      00079896939TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 422300 
EQS News ID:  2298858 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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