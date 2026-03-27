Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Highest price paid per share: 455.80p Lowest price paid per share: 448.80p Volume weighted average price paid: 452.4171p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,873,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,172,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (GBp) (UK Time) reference number venue 27 455.80 08:14:42 00079879016TRLO0 XLON 76 455.80 08:14:42 00079879018TRLO0 XLON 578 455.80 08:14:42 00079879017TRLO0 XLON 245 452.60 08:59:38 00079880682TRLO0 XLON 423 452.60 08:59:38 00079880684TRLO0 XLON 114 452.60 08:59:38 00079880683TRLO0 XLON 699 450.00 09:23:34 00079881699TRLO0 XLON 663 450.00 10:14:00 00079883750TRLO0 XLON 700 451.00 10:46:11 00079884767TRLO0 XLON 767 448.80 12:00:59 00079886095TRLO0 XLON 663 449.40 12:32:09 00079886840TRLO0 XLON 715 449.60 12:32:09 00079886839TRLO0 XLON 179 450.40 12:44:20 00079887097TRLO0 XLON 78 450.40 12:44:20 00079887096TRLO0 XLON 498 450.40 12:44:20 00079887095TRLO0 XLON 729 451.00 13:06:34 00079887625TRLO0 XLON 650 450.40 13:30:31 00079888099TRLO0 XLON 1117 454.80 13:54:24 00079889288TRLO0 XLON 665 454.80 13:54:24 00079889287TRLO0 XLON 649 454.00 13:55:49 00079889403TRLO0 XLON 656 454.00 13:55:49 00079889402TRLO0 XLON 233 454.80 14:04:34 00079890029TRLO0 XLON 547 454.80 14:04:34 00079890028TRLO0 XLON 730 453.60 14:20:20 00079890806TRLO0 XLON 688 453.60 14:36:37 00079891557TRLO0 XLON 683 453.00 14:41:12 00079891772TRLO0 XLON 88 454.00 14:49:36 00079892029TRLO0 XLON 72 454.00 14:49:36 00079892028TRLO0 XLON 681 453.20 14:53:52 00079892190TRLO0 XLON 356 453.20 14:53:52 00079892189TRLO0 XLON 394 453.20 14:53:52 00079892188TRLO0 XLON 769 453.20 14:53:52 00079892191TRLO0 XLON 82 453.60 15:03:57 00079892681TRLO0 XLON 8 453.60 15:03:57 00079892680TRLO0 XLON 662 452.60 15:04:20 00079892696TRLO0 XLON 719 452.60 15:14:47 00079893094TRLO0 XLON 761 451.80 15:18:56 00079893280TRLO0 XLON 747 453.80 15:26:42 00079893629TRLO0 XLON 786 453.80 15:31:00 00079893829TRLO0 XLON 18 451.80 15:47:36 00079894770TRLO0 XLON 745 451.80 15:47:36 00079894769TRLO0 XLON 790 452.40 15:58:29 00079895232TRLO0 XLON 66 452.40 16:02:43 00079895392TRLO0 XLON 780 452.40 16:04:02 00079895465TRLO0 XLON 654 453.20 16:09:57 00079895692TRLO0 XLON 762 452.60 16:10:10 00079895722TRLO0 XLON 623 451.80 16:15:02 00079895972TRLO0 XLON 117 451.80 16:15:58 00079896022TRLO0 XLON 548 449.80 16:22:47 00079896939TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 422300 EQS News ID: 2298858 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)